Ramandeep Singh
|Nationality
|India
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|25 years, 4 months, 11 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium
|Matches
|18
|Innings
|12
|Not Out
|3
|Runs
|143
|High Score
|54
|Average
|15.88
|Strike Rate
|127.67
|100s
|0
|50s
|1
|6s
|7
|4s
|9
|Matches
|10
|Innings
|8
|Not Out
|2
|Runs
|141
|High Score
|62
|Average
|23.50
|Strike Rate
|66.82
|100s
|0
|50s
|1
|6s
|3
|4s
|12
|Matches
|2
|Innings
|4
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|124
|High Score
|69
|Average
|41.33
|Strike Rate
|73.37
|100s
|0
|50s
|1
|6s
|1
|4s
|15
|Matches
|18
|Innings
|8
|overs
|17
|Runs
|130
|wickets
|9
|bestinning
|3/20
|bestmatch
|3/20
|Average
|14.44
|econ
|7.64
|Strike Rate
|11.3
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|10
|Innings
|2
|overs
|9
|Runs
|52
|wickets
|1
|bestinning
|1/35
|bestmatch
|1/35
|Average
|52.00
|econ
|5.77
|Strike Rate
|54.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|2
|Innings
|1
|overs
|3
|Runs
|14
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|4.66
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0