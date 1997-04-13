                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Ramandeep Singh

Ramandeep Singh
NationalityIndia
RoleBatsman
Born
Age25 years, 4 months, 11 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium
Matches18
Innings12
Not Out3
Runs143
High Score54
Average15.88
Strike Rate127.67
100s0
50s1
6s7
4s9
Matches10
Innings8
Not Out2
Runs141
High Score62
Average23.50
Strike Rate66.82
100s0
50s1
6s3
4s12
Matches2
Innings4
Not Out1
Runs124
High Score69
Average41.33
Strike Rate73.37
100s0
50s1
6s1
4s15
Matches18
Innings8
overs17
Runs130
wickets9
bestinning3/20
bestmatch3/20
Average14.44
econ7.64
Strike Rate11.3
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches10
Innings2
overs9
Runs52
wickets1
bestinning1/35
bestmatch1/35
Average52.00
econ5.77
Strike Rate54.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches2
Innings1
overs3
Runs14
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ4.66
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
