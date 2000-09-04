                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.









|

















































































left
right

Abhishek Sharma

Abhishek Sharma
NationalityIndia
RoleBatsman
Born
Age21 years, 11 months, 20 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleLeft Arm Orthodox
Matches57
Innings55
Not Out9
Runs1217
High Score107
Average26.45
Strike Rate136.89
100s1
50s6
6s52
4s113
Matches31
Innings30
Not Out3
Runs836
High Score169
Average30.96
Strike Rate95.54
100s2
50s2
6s27
4s103
Matches13
Innings22
Not Out2
Runs580
High Score98
Average29.00
Strike Rate65.83
100s0
50s3
6s14
4s73
Matches57
Innings25
overs50
Runs358
wickets16
bestinning3/7
bestmatch3/7
Average22.37
econ7.16
Strike Rate18.7
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches31
Innings19
overs103
Runs536
wickets9
bestinning2/14
bestmatch2/14
Average59.55
econ5.20
Strike Rate68.6
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches13
Innings17
overs203
Runs700
wickets14
bestinning4/136
bestmatch4/136
Average50.00
econ3.44
Strike Rate87.0
4W1
5W0
10W0
app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Find us elsewhere
facebooktwitterlinkedinyoutubeinstagram
                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.