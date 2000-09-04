Abhishek Sharma
|Nationality
|India
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|21 years, 11 months, 20 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Left Arm Orthodox
|Matches
|57
|Innings
|55
|Not Out
|9
|Runs
|1217
|High Score
|107
|Average
|26.45
|Strike Rate
|136.89
|100s
|1
|50s
|6
|6s
|52
|4s
|113
|Matches
|31
|Innings
|30
|Not Out
|3
|Runs
|836
|High Score
|169
|Average
|30.96
|Strike Rate
|95.54
|100s
|2
|50s
|2
|6s
|27
|4s
|103
|Matches
|13
|Innings
|22
|Not Out
|2
|Runs
|580
|High Score
|98
|Average
|29.00
|Strike Rate
|65.83
|100s
|0
|50s
|3
|6s
|14
|4s
|73
|Matches
|57
|Innings
|25
|overs
|50
|Runs
|358
|wickets
|16
|bestinning
|3/7
|bestmatch
|3/7
|Average
|22.37
|econ
|7.16
|Strike Rate
|18.7
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|31
|Innings
|19
|overs
|103
|Runs
|536
|wickets
|9
|bestinning
|2/14
|bestmatch
|2/14
|Average
|59.55
|econ
|5.20
|Strike Rate
|68.6
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|13
|Innings
|17
|overs
|203
|Runs
|700
|wickets
|14
|bestinning
|4/136
|bestmatch
|4/136
|Average
|50.00
|econ
|3.44
|Strike Rate
|87.0
|4W
|1
|5W
|0
|10W
|0