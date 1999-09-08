Shubman Gill
|Nationality
|India
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|22 years, 11 months, 16 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Matches
|11
|Innings
|21
|Not Out
|2
|Runs
|579
|High Score
|91
|Average
|30.47
|Strike Rate
|57.32
|100s
|0
|50s
|4
|6s
|8
|4s
|75
|Matches
|9
|Innings
|9
|Not Out
|2
|Runs
|499
|High Score
|130
|Average
|71.28
|Strike Rate
|105.27
|100s
|1
|50s
|3
|6s
|7
|4s
|54
|Matches
|89
|Innings
|86
|Not Out
|14
|Runs
|2317
|High Score
|96
|Average
|32.18
|Strike Rate
|126.19
|100s
|0
|50s
|16
|6s
|60
|4s
|230
|Matches
|64
|Innings
|63
|Not Out
|8
|Runs
|2763
|High Score
|143
|Average
|50.23
|Strike Rate
|91.33
|100s
|7
|50s
|14
|6s
|48
|4s
|283
|Matches
|35
|Innings
|61
|Not Out
|7
|Runs
|2877
|High Score
|268
|Average
|53.27
|Strike Rate
|70.17
|100s
|7
|50s
|15
|6s
|39
|4s
|354
|Matches
|11
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|9
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|89
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|64
|Innings
|1
|overs
|1
|Runs
|4
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|4.00
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|35
|Innings
|4
|overs
|9
|Runs
|43
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|4.77
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0