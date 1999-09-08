                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.









|

















































































left
right

Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill
NationalityIndia
RoleBatsman
Born
Age22 years, 11 months, 16 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
Matches11
Innings21
Not Out2
Runs579
High Score91
Average30.47
Strike Rate57.32
100s0
50s4
6s8
4s75
Matches9
Innings9
Not Out2
Runs499
High Score130
Average71.28
Strike Rate105.27
100s1
50s3
6s7
4s54
Matches89
Innings86
Not Out14
Runs2317
High Score96
Average32.18
Strike Rate126.19
100s0
50s16
6s60
4s230
Matches64
Innings63
Not Out8
Runs2763
High Score143
Average50.23
Strike Rate91.33
100s7
50s14
6s48
4s283
Matches35
Innings61
Not Out7
Runs2877
High Score268
Average53.27
Strike Rate70.17
100s7
50s15
6s39
4s354
Matches11
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches9
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches89
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches64
Innings1
overs1
Runs4
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ4.00
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches35
Innings4
overs9
Runs43
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ4.77
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Find us elsewhere
facebooktwitterlinkedinyoutubeinstagram
                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.