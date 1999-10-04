Harvik Desai
|Nationality
|India
|Role
|Born
|Age
|22 years, 10 months, 20 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Matches
|17
|Innings
|17
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|261
|High Score
|56
|Average
|16.31
|Strike Rate
|105.66
|100s
|0
|50s
|1
|6s
|4
|4s
|37
|Matches
|18
|Innings
|18
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|343
|High Score
|101
|Average
|20.17
|Strike Rate
|67.65
|100s
|1
|50s
|1
|6s
|3
|4s
|48
|Matches
|25
|Innings
|45
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|1590
|High Score
|116
|Average
|35.33
|Strike Rate
|46.08
|100s
|2
|50s
|10
|6s
|7
|4s
|245
|Matches
|17
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|18
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|25
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0