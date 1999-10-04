                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Harvik Desai

Harvik Desai
NationalityIndia
Role
Born
Age22 years, 10 months, 20 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Matches17
Innings17
Not Out1
Runs261
High Score56
Average16.31
Strike Rate105.66
100s0
50s1
6s4
4s37
Matches18
Innings18
Not Out1
Runs343
High Score101
Average20.17
Strike Rate67.65
100s1
50s1
6s3
4s48
Matches25
Innings45
Not Out0
Runs1590
High Score116
Average35.33
Strike Rate46.08
100s2
50s10
6s7
4s245
Matches17
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches18
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches25
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
