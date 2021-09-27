Kulwant Khejroliya
|Nationality
|India
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|Age
|30 years, 5 months, 11 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Left Arm Medium Fast
|Matches
|15
|Innings
|2
|Not Out
|2
|Runs
|19
|High Score
|18
|Average
|Strike Rate
|190.00
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|2
|4s
|0
|Matches
|29
|Innings
|11
|Not Out
|5
|Runs
|52
|High Score
|18
|Average
|8.66
|Strike Rate
|92.85
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|3
|4s
|5
|Matches
|14
|Innings
|15
|Not Out
|3
|Runs
|70
|High Score
|21
|Average
|5.83
|Strike Rate
|88.60
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|4
|4s
|8
|Matches
|15
|Innings
|15
|overs
|52.5
|Runs
|396
|wickets
|17
|bestinning
|4/26
|bestmatch
|4/26
|Average
|23.29
|econ
|7.49
|Strike Rate
|18.6
|4W
|1
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|29
|Innings
|29
|overs
|229.1
|Runs
|1191
|wickets
|61
|bestinning
|6/31
|bestmatch
|6/31
|Average
|19.52
|econ
|5.19
|Strike Rate
|22.5
|4W
|3
|5W
|2
|10W
|0
|Matches
|14
|Innings
|25
|overs
|409.3
|Runs
|1353
|wickets
|32
|bestinning
|4/40
|bestmatch
|6/104
|Average
|42.28
|econ
|3.30
|Strike Rate
|76.7
|4W
|2
|5W
|0
|10W
|0