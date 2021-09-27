                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.









|

















































































left
right

Kulwant Khejroliya

Kulwant Khejroliya
NationalityIndia
RoleBowlers
Born
Age30 years, 5 months, 11 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleLeft Arm Medium Fast
Matches15
Innings2
Not Out2
Runs19
High Score18
Average
Strike Rate190.00
100s0
50s0
6s2
4s0
Matches29
Innings11
Not Out5
Runs52
High Score18
Average8.66
Strike Rate92.85
100s0
50s0
6s3
4s5
Matches14
Innings15
Not Out3
Runs70
High Score21
Average5.83
Strike Rate88.60
100s0
50s0
6s4
4s8
Matches15
Innings15
overs52.5
Runs396
wickets17
bestinning4/26
bestmatch4/26
Average23.29
econ7.49
Strike Rate18.6
4W1
5W0
10W0
Matches29
Innings29
overs229.1
Runs1191
wickets61
bestinning6/31
bestmatch6/31
Average19.52
econ5.19
Strike Rate22.5
4W3
5W2
10W0
Matches14
Innings25
overs409.3
Runs1353
wickets32
bestinning4/40
bestmatch6/104
Average42.28
econ3.30
Strike Rate76.7
4W2
5W0
10W0
app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Find us elsewhere
facebooktwitterlinkedinyoutubeinstagram
                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.