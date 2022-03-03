Pratham Singh
|Nationality
|India
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|29 years, 24 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Matches
|27
|Innings
|27
|Not Out
|2
|Runs
|829
|High Score
|89
|Average
|33.16
|Strike Rate
|127.73
|100s
|0
|50s
|6
|6s
|23
|4s
|84
|Matches
|20
|Innings
|20
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|785
|High Score
|129
|Average
|41.31
|Strike Rate
|70.40
|100s
|1
|50s
|5
|6s
|13
|4s
|74
|Matches
|16
|Innings
|27
|Not Out
|2
|Runs
|738
|High Score
|98
|Average
|29.52
|Strike Rate
|42.80
|100s
|0
|50s
|5
|6s
|4
|4s
|96
|Matches
|27
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|20
|Innings
|3
|overs
|5.2
|Runs
|39
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|7.31
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|16
|Innings
|2
|overs
|2
|Runs
|6
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|3.00
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0