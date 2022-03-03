                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Pratham Singh
NationalityIndia
RoleBatsman
Born
Age29 years, 24 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
Matches27
Innings27
Not Out2
Runs829
High Score89
Average33.16
Strike Rate127.73
100s0
50s6
6s23
4s84
Matches20
Innings20
Not Out1
Runs785
High Score129
Average41.31
Strike Rate70.40
100s1
50s5
6s13
4s74
Matches16
Innings27
Not Out2
Runs738
High Score98
Average29.52
Strike Rate42.80
100s0
50s5
6s4
4s96
Matches27
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches20
Innings3
overs5.2
Runs39
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ7.31
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches16
Innings2
overs2
Runs6
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ3.00
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
