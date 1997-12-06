                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Suyash Prabhudessai

Suyash Prabhudessai
NationalityIndia
RoleBatsman
Born
Age24 years, 8 months, 18 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Matches27
Innings25
Not Out6
Runs510
High Score60
Average26.84
Strike Rate142.45
100s0
50s1
6s22
4s45
Matches34
Innings33
Not Out0
Runs787
High Score59
Average23.84
Strike Rate88.52
100s0
50s5
6s20
4s74
Matches19
Innings30
Not Out3
Runs1158
High Score135
Average42.88
Strike Rate55.88
100s1
50s8
6s12
4s158
Matches27
Innings9
overs17
Runs127
wickets2
bestinning1/9
bestmatch1/9
Average63.50
econ7.47
Strike Rate51.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches34
Innings11
overs45.1
Runs274
wickets4
bestinning2/33
bestmatch2/33
Average68.50
econ6.06
Strike Rate67.7
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches19
Innings11
overs52.2
Runs250
wickets8
bestinning2/34
bestmatch3/94
Average31.25
econ4.77
Strike Rate39.2
4W0
5W0
10W0
