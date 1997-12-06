Suyash Prabhudessai
|Nationality
|India
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|24 years, 8 months, 18 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Matches
|27
|Innings
|25
|Not Out
|6
|Runs
|510
|High Score
|60
|Average
|26.84
|Strike Rate
|142.45
|100s
|0
|50s
|1
|6s
|22
|4s
|45
|Matches
|34
|Innings
|33
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|787
|High Score
|59
|Average
|23.84
|Strike Rate
|88.52
|100s
|0
|50s
|5
|6s
|20
|4s
|74
|Matches
|19
|Innings
|30
|Not Out
|3
|Runs
|1158
|High Score
|135
|Average
|42.88
|Strike Rate
|55.88
|100s
|1
|50s
|8
|6s
|12
|4s
|158
|Matches
|27
|Innings
|9
|overs
|17
|Runs
|127
|wickets
|2
|bestinning
|1/9
|bestmatch
|1/9
|Average
|63.50
|econ
|7.47
|Strike Rate
|51.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|34
|Innings
|11
|overs
|45.1
|Runs
|274
|wickets
|4
|bestinning
|2/33
|bestmatch
|2/33
|Average
|68.50
|econ
|6.06
|Strike Rate
|67.7
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|19
|Innings
|11
|overs
|52.2
|Runs
|250
|wickets
|8
|bestinning
|2/34
|bestmatch
|3/94
|Average
|31.25
|econ
|4.77
|Strike Rate
|39.2
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0