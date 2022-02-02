                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Imran Khan

Imran Khan
NationalityPakistan
RoleBowlers
Born
Age35 years, 1 month9 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium Fast
Matches10
Innings10
Not Out3
Runs16
High Score6
Average2.28
Strike Rate32.00
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s3
Matches77
Innings10
Not Out6
Runs16
High Score11
Average4.00
Strike Rate69.56
100s0
50s0
6s1
4s1
Matches77
Innings43
Not Out16
Runs181
High Score18
Average6.70
Strike Rate83.41
100s0
50s0
6s8
4s14
Matches105
Innings146
Not Out46
Runs685
High Score32
Average6.85
Strike Rate
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches10
Innings18
overs272.4
Runs917
wickets29
bestinning5/58
bestmatch6/128
Average31.62
econ3.36
Strike Rate56.4
4W0
5W1
10W0
Matches77
Innings76
overs272.1
Runs2137
wickets85
bestinning4/20
bestmatch4/20
Average25.14
econ7.85
Strike Rate19.2
4W2
5W0
10W0
Matches77
Innings77
overs586.1
Runs3220
wickets94
bestinning6/48
bestmatch6/48
Average34.25
econ5.49
Strike Rate37.4
4W3
5W3
10W0
Matches105
Innings177
overs2611.4
Runs9014
wickets360
bestinning9/69
bestmatch14/134
Average25.03
econ3.45
Strike Rate43.5
4W11
5W20
10W3
