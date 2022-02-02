Imran Khan
|Nationality
|Pakistan
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|Age
|35 years, 1 month9 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium Fast
|Matches
|10
|Innings
|10
|Not Out
|3
|Runs
|16
|High Score
|6
|Average
|2.28
|Strike Rate
|32.00
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|3
|Matches
|77
|Innings
|10
|Not Out
|6
|Runs
|16
|High Score
|11
|Average
|4.00
|Strike Rate
|69.56
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|1
|4s
|1
|Matches
|77
|Innings
|43
|Not Out
|16
|Runs
|181
|High Score
|18
|Average
|6.70
|Strike Rate
|83.41
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|8
|4s
|14
|Matches
|105
|Innings
|146
|Not Out
|46
|Runs
|685
|High Score
|32
|Average
|6.85
|Strike Rate
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|10
|Innings
|18
|overs
|272.4
|Runs
|917
|wickets
|29
|bestinning
|5/58
|bestmatch
|6/128
|Average
|31.62
|econ
|3.36
|Strike Rate
|56.4
|4W
|0
|5W
|1
|10W
|0
|Matches
|77
|Innings
|76
|overs
|272.1
|Runs
|2137
|wickets
|85
|bestinning
|4/20
|bestmatch
|4/20
|Average
|25.14
|econ
|7.85
|Strike Rate
|19.2
|4W
|2
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|77
|Innings
|77
|overs
|586.1
|Runs
|3220
|wickets
|94
|bestinning
|6/48
|bestmatch
|6/48
|Average
|34.25
|econ
|5.49
|Strike Rate
|37.4
|4W
|3
|5W
|3
|10W
|0
|Matches
|105
|Innings
|177
|overs
|2611.4
|Runs
|9014
|wickets
|360
|bestinning
|9/69
|bestmatch
|14/134
|Average
|25.03
|econ
|3.45
|Strike Rate
|43.5
|4W
|11
|5W
|20
|10W
|3