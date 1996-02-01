                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.









|

















































































left
right

Tejas Baroka

Tejas Baroka
NationalityIndia
RoleBowlers
Born
Age26 years, 6 months, 23 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Leg Spin
Matches3
Innings0
Not Out0
Runs0
High Score0
Average
Strike Rate
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches2
Innings1
Not Out1
Runs10
High Score10
Average
Strike Rate90.90
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches4
Innings4
Not Out3
Runs17
High Score7
Average17.00
Strike Rate44.73
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s1
Matches3
Innings3
overs6.3
Runs78
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ12.00
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches2
Innings2
overs17
Runs72
wickets1
bestinning1/30
bestmatch1/30
Average72.00
econ4.23
Strike Rate102.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches4
Innings4
overs57.3
Runs245
wickets6
bestinning3/45
bestmatch3/45
Average40.83
econ4.26
Strike Rate57.5
4W0
5W0
10W0
app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Find us elsewhere
facebooktwitterlinkedinyoutubeinstagram
                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.