Tejas Baroka
|Nationality
|India
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|Age
|26 years, 6 months, 23 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Leg Spin
|Matches
|3
|Innings
|0
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|0
|High Score
|0
|Average
|Strike Rate
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|2
|Innings
|1
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|10
|High Score
|10
|Average
|Strike Rate
|90.90
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|4
|Innings
|4
|Not Out
|3
|Runs
|17
|High Score
|7
|Average
|17.00
|Strike Rate
|44.73
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|1
|Matches
|3
|Innings
|3
|overs
|6.3
|Runs
|78
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|12.00
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|2
|Innings
|2
|overs
|17
|Runs
|72
|wickets
|1
|bestinning
|1/30
|bestmatch
|1/30
|Average
|72.00
|econ
|4.23
|Strike Rate
|102.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|4
|Innings
|4
|overs
|57.3
|Runs
|245
|wickets
|6
|bestinning
|3/45
|bestmatch
|3/45
|Average
|40.83
|econ
|4.26
|Strike Rate
|57.5
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0