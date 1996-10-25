Tanvir Islam
|Nationality
|Bangladesh
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|Age
|25 years, 9 months, 30 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Left Arm Orthodox
|Matches
|36
|Innings
|12
|Not Out
|7
|Runs
|55
|High Score
|21
|Average
|11.00
|Strike Rate
|91.66
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|3
|4s
|3
|Matches
|66
|Innings
|30
|Not Out
|13
|Runs
|102
|High Score
|17
|Average
|6.00
|Strike Rate
|70.83
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|4
|4s
|8
|Matches
|19
|Innings
|25
|Not Out
|8
|Runs
|156
|High Score
|32
|Average
|9.17
|Strike Rate
|34.36
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|3
|4s
|18
|Matches
|36
|Innings
|33
|overs
|113.3
|Runs
|747
|wickets
|42
|bestinning
|4/23
|bestmatch
|4/23
|Average
|17.78
|econ
|6.58
|Strike Rate
|16.2
|4W
|1
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|66
|Innings
|66
|overs
|586.1
|Runs
|2441
|wickets
|100
|bestinning
|6/18
|bestmatch
|6/18
|Average
|24.41
|econ
|4.16
|Strike Rate
|35.1
|4W
|3
|5W
|1
|10W
|0
|Matches
|19
|Innings
|28
|overs
|471.1
|Runs
|1281
|wickets
|56
|bestinning
|8/51
|bestmatch
|13/106
|Average
|22.87
|econ
|2.71
|Strike Rate
|50.4
|4W
|1
|5W
|3
|10W
|1