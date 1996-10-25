                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.









|

















































































left
right

Tanvir Islam

Tanvir Islam
NationalityBangladesh
RoleBowlers
Born
Age25 years, 9 months, 30 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleLeft Arm Orthodox
Matches36
Innings12
Not Out7
Runs55
High Score21
Average11.00
Strike Rate91.66
100s0
50s0
6s3
4s3
Matches66
Innings30
Not Out13
Runs102
High Score17
Average6.00
Strike Rate70.83
100s0
50s0
6s4
4s8
Matches19
Innings25
Not Out8
Runs156
High Score32
Average9.17
Strike Rate34.36
100s0
50s0
6s3
4s18
Matches36
Innings33
overs113.3
Runs747
wickets42
bestinning4/23
bestmatch4/23
Average17.78
econ6.58
Strike Rate16.2
4W1
5W0
10W0
Matches66
Innings66
overs586.1
Runs2441
wickets100
bestinning6/18
bestmatch6/18
Average24.41
econ4.16
Strike Rate35.1
4W3
5W1
10W0
Matches19
Innings28
overs471.1
Runs1281
wickets56
bestinning8/51
bestmatch13/106
Average22.87
econ2.71
Strike Rate50.4
4W1
5W3
10W1
app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Find us elsewhere
facebooktwitterlinkedinyoutubeinstagram
                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.