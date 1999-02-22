Harry Brook
|Nationality
|England
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|23 years, 6 months, 2 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium
|Matches
|4
|Innings
|4
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|65
|High Score
|28
|Average
|16.25
|Strike Rate
|120.37
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|1
|4s
|7
|Matches
|81
|Innings
|78
|Not Out
|17
|Runs
|2088
|High Score
|102
|Average
|34.22
|Strike Rate
|149.67
|100s
|1
|50s
|8
|6s
|87
|4s
|171
|Matches
|15
|Innings
|12
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|343
|High Score
|103
|Average
|31.18
|Strike Rate
|99.42
|100s
|1
|50s
|1
|6s
|2
|4s
|40
|Matches
|56
|Innings
|90
|Not Out
|5
|Runs
|3067
|High Score
|194
|Average
|36.08
|Strike Rate
|64.75
|100s
|7
|50s
|17
|6s
|26
|4s
|405
|Matches
|4
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|81
|Innings
|2
|overs
|2
|Runs
|26
|wickets
|1
|bestinning
|1/13
|bestmatch
|1/13
|Average
|26.00
|econ
|13.00
|Strike Rate
|12.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|15
|Innings
|1
|overs
|3
|Runs
|19
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|6.33
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|56
|Innings
|29
|overs
|165.3
|Runs
|442
|wickets
|8
|bestinning
|3/15
|bestmatch
|4/29
|Average
|55.25
|econ
|2.67
|Strike Rate
|124.1
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0