Harry Brook

Harry Brook
NationalityEngland
RoleBatsman
Born
Age23 years, 6 months, 2 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium
Matches4
Innings4
Not Out0
Runs65
High Score28
Average16.25
Strike Rate120.37
100s0
50s0
6s1
4s7
Matches81
Innings78
Not Out17
Runs2088
High Score102
Average34.22
Strike Rate149.67
100s1
50s8
6s87
4s171
Matches15
Innings12
Not Out1
Runs343
High Score103
Average31.18
Strike Rate99.42
100s1
50s1
6s2
4s40
Matches56
Innings90
Not Out5
Runs3067
High Score194
Average36.08
Strike Rate64.75
100s7
50s17
6s26
4s405
Matches4
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches81
Innings2
overs2
Runs26
wickets1
bestinning1/13
bestmatch1/13
Average26.00
econ13.00
Strike Rate12.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches15
Innings1
overs3
Runs19
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ6.33
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches56
Innings29
overs165.3
Runs442
wickets8
bestinning3/15
bestmatch4/29
Average55.25
econ2.67
Strike Rate124.1
4W0
5W0
10W0
