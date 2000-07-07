Devdutt Padikkal
|Nationality
|India
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|22 years, 1 month17 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Matches
|2
|Innings
|2
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|38
|High Score
|29
|Average
|19.00
|Strike Rate
|100.00
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|1
|4s
|2
|Matches
|58
|Innings
|58
|Not Out
|5
|Runs
|1943
|High Score
|122
|Average
|36.66
|Strike Rate
|135.49
|100s
|2
|50s
|13
|6s
|71
|4s
|203
|Matches
|22
|Innings
|22
|Not Out
|4
|Runs
|1391
|High Score
|152
|Average
|77.27
|Strike Rate
|85.70
|100s
|6
|50s
|8
|6s
|32
|4s
|135
|Matches
|19
|Innings
|36
|Not Out
|3
|Runs
|1190
|High Score
|178
|Average
|36.06
|Strike Rate
|51.31
|100s
|1
|50s
|10
|6s
|8
|4s
|141
|Matches
|2
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|58
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|22
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|19
|Innings
|2
|overs
|2
|Runs
|6
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|3.00
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0