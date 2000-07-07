                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Devdutt Padikkal

Devdutt Padikkal
NationalityIndia
RoleBatsman
Born
Age22 years, 1 month17 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
Matches2
Innings2
Not Out0
Runs38
High Score29
Average19.00
Strike Rate100.00
100s0
50s0
6s1
4s2
Matches58
Innings58
Not Out5
Runs1943
High Score122
Average36.66
Strike Rate135.49
100s2
50s13
6s71
4s203
Matches22
Innings22
Not Out4
Runs1391
High Score152
Average77.27
Strike Rate85.70
100s6
50s8
6s32
4s135
Matches19
Innings36
Not Out3
Runs1190
High Score178
Average36.06
Strike Rate51.31
100s1
50s10
6s8
4s141
Matches2
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches58
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches22
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches19
Innings2
overs2
Runs6
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ3.00
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
