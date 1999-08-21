Henry Brookes
|Nationality
|England
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|Age
|23 years, 3 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium
|Matches
|24
|Innings
|11
|Not Out
|2
|Runs
|94
|High Score
|31
|Average
|10.44
|Strike Rate
|120.51
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|2
|4s
|10
|Matches
|12
|Innings
|5
|Not Out
|2
|Runs
|13
|High Score
|12
|Average
|4.33
|Strike Rate
|108.33
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|1
|4s
|1
|Matches
|21
|Innings
|31
|Not Out
|3
|Runs
|524
|High Score
|84
|Average
|18.71
|Strike Rate
|49.85
|100s
|0
|50s
|3
|6s
|8
|4s
|62
|Matches
|24
|Innings
|24
|overs
|87.4
|Runs
|778
|wickets
|31
|bestinning
|3/26
|bestmatch
|3/26
|Average
|25.09
|econ
|8.87
|Strike Rate
|16.9
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|12
|Innings
|11
|overs
|91.5
|Runs
|601
|wickets
|17
|bestinning
|3/50
|bestmatch
|3/50
|Average
|35.35
|econ
|6.54
|Strike Rate
|32.4
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|21
|Innings
|39
|overs
|581.3
|Runs
|2272
|wickets
|56
|bestinning
|4/54
|bestmatch
|8/119
|Average
|40.57
|econ
|3.90
|Strike Rate
|62.3
|4W
|3
|5W
|0
|10W
|0