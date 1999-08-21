                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Henry Brookes

Henry Brookes
NationalityEngland
RoleBowlers
Born
Age23 years, 3 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium
Matches24
Innings11
Not Out2
Runs94
High Score31
Average10.44
Strike Rate120.51
100s0
50s0
6s2
4s10
Matches12
Innings5
Not Out2
Runs13
High Score12
Average4.33
Strike Rate108.33
100s0
50s0
6s1
4s1
Matches21
Innings31
Not Out3
Runs524
High Score84
Average18.71
Strike Rate49.85
100s0
50s3
6s8
4s62
Matches24
Innings24
overs87.4
Runs778
wickets31
bestinning3/26
bestmatch3/26
Average25.09
econ8.87
Strike Rate16.9
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches12
Innings11
overs91.5
Runs601
wickets17
bestinning3/50
bestmatch3/50
Average35.35
econ6.54
Strike Rate32.4
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches21
Innings39
overs581.3
Runs2272
wickets56
bestinning4/54
bestmatch8/119
Average40.57
econ3.90
Strike Rate62.3
4W3
5W0
10W0
