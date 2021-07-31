Josh Hazlewood Career, Records, Awards, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Australia
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|Age
|33 years, 1 month16 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Fast Medium
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|63
|74
|41
|96
|124
|104
|Innings
|76
|26
|7
|19
|46
|121
|Not Out
|36
|21
|5
|15
|29
|48
|Runs
|465
|117
|22
|64
|201
|813
|High Score
|39
|23
|13
|13
|30
|43
|Average
|11.62
|23.40
|11.00
|16.00
|11.82
|11.13
|Strike Rate
|44.88
|91.40
|157.14
|94.11
|67.90
|44.08
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|50S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6S
|2
|3
|1
|1
|3
|4
|4S
|65
|13
|2
|6
|16
|116
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|63
|74
|41
|96
|124
|104
|Innings
|118
|73
|41
|96
|122
|192
|overs
|2221.1
|651.2
|153.4
|360
|1106.2
|3425.1
|Runs
|6242
|3064
|1181
|2735
|5226
|9559
|wickets
|238
|116
|58
|127
|192
|383
|bestinning
|6/67
|6/52
|4/12
|4/12
|7/36
|6/35
|bestmatch
|9/115
|6/52
|4/12
|4/12
|7/36
|9/115
|Average
|26.22
|26.41
|20.36
|21.53
|27.21
|24.95
|econ
|2.81
|4.70
|7.68
|7.59
|4.72
|2.79
|Strike Rate
|55.9
|33.6
|15.8
|17.0
|34.5
|53.6
|4W
|8
|1
|4
|5
|2
|14
|5W
|10
|3
|0
|0
|4
|12
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0