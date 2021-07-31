
Josh Hazlewood Career, Records, Awards, Biography & More

Josh Hazlewood
NationalityAustralia
RoleBowlers
Born
Age33 years, 1 month16 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Fast Medium
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches63744196124104
Innings762671946121
Not Out36215152948
Runs4651172264201813
High Score392313133043
Average11.6223.4011.0016.0011.8211.13
Strike Rate44.8891.40157.1494.1167.9044.08
100S000000
50S000000
6S231134
4S65132616116
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 63744196124104
Innings 118734196122192
overs 2221.1651.2153.43601106.23425.1
Runs 624230641181273552269559
wickets 23811658127192383
bestinning 6/676/524/124/127/366/35
bestmatch 9/1156/524/124/127/369/115
Average 26.2226.4120.3621.5327.2124.95
econ 2.814.707.687.594.722.79
Strike Rate 55.933.615.817.034.553.6
4W 8145214
5W 10300412
10w 000000
