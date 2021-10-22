                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.









|

















































































left
right

Reinhardt Strydom

Reinhardt Strydom
NationalityIreland
RoleBatsman
Born
Age45 years, 2 months, 8 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleLeft Arm Medium Fast
Matches9
Innings6
Not Out0
Runs83
High Score37
Average13.83
Strike Rate53.54
100s0
50s0
6s1
4s8
Matches4
Innings2
Not Out1
Runs6
High Score5
Average6.00
Strike Rate85.71
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches5
Innings3
Not Out1
Runs36
High Score30
Average18.00
Strike Rate92.30
100s0
50s0
6s2
4s2
Matches22
Innings18
Not Out0
Runs301
High Score49
Average16.72
Strike Rate51.62
100s0
50s0
6s2
4s35
Matches2
Innings2
Not Out0
Runs34
High Score33
Average17.00
Strike Rate47.88
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s4
Matches9
Innings1
overs8
Runs63
wickets1
bestinning1/63
bestmatch1/63
Average63.00
econ7.87
Strike Rate48.00
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches4
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches5
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches22
Innings4
overs22
Runs139
wickets1
bestinning1/63
bestmatch1/63
Average139.00
econ6.31
Strike Rate132.00
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches2
Innings1
overs1
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ0.00
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Find us elsewhere
facebooktwitterlinkedinyoutubeinstagram
                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.