Reinhardt Strydom
|Nationality
|Ireland
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|45 years, 2 months, 8 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Left Arm Medium Fast
|Matches
|9
|Innings
|6
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|83
|High Score
|37
|Average
|13.83
|Strike Rate
|53.54
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|1
|4s
|8
|Matches
|4
|Innings
|2
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|6
|High Score
|5
|Average
|6.00
|Strike Rate
|85.71
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|5
|Innings
|3
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|36
|High Score
|30
|Average
|18.00
|Strike Rate
|92.30
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|2
|4s
|2
|Matches
|22
|Innings
|18
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|301
|High Score
|49
|Average
|16.72
|Strike Rate
|51.62
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|2
|4s
|35
|Matches
|2
|Innings
|2
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|34
|High Score
|33
|Average
|17.00
|Strike Rate
|47.88
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|4
|Matches
|9
|Innings
|1
|overs
|8
|Runs
|63
|wickets
|1
|bestinning
|1/63
|bestmatch
|1/63
|Average
|63.00
|econ
|7.87
|Strike Rate
|48.00
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|4
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|5
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|22
|Innings
|4
|overs
|22
|Runs
|139
|wickets
|1
|bestinning
|1/63
|bestmatch
|1/63
|Average
|139.00
|econ
|6.31
|Strike Rate
|132.00
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|2
|Innings
|1
|overs
|1
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|0.00
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0