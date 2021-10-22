                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Gary Kidd

Gary Kidd
NationalityIreland
RoleBowlers
Born
Age36 years, 11 months, 6 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleLeft Arm Orthodox
Matches6
Innings1
Not Out0
Runs15
High Score15
Average15.00
Strike Rate60.00
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s2
Matches1
Innings1
Not Out1
Runs1
High Score1
Average
Strike Rate100.00
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches13
Innings6
Not Out2
Runs3
High Score1
Average0.75
Strike Rate50.00
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches21
Innings12
Not Out4
Runs65
High Score17
Average8.12
Strike Rate56.03
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s6
Matches8
Innings8
Not Out2
Runs25
High Score10
Average4.16
Strike Rate26.88
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s1
Matches6
Innings5
overs36
Runs172
wickets1
bestinning1/27
bestmatch1/27
Average172.00
econ4.77
Strike Rate216.00
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches1
Innings1
overs3
Runs32
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ10.66
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches13
Innings13
overs40
Runs342
wickets13
bestinning2/13
bestmatch2/13
Average26.30
econ8.55
Strike Rate18.40
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches21
Innings19
overs148
Runs692
wickets16
bestinning3/31
bestmatch3/31
Average43.25
econ4.67
Strike Rate55.50
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches8
Innings14
overs201.4
Runs694
wickets20
bestinning3/36
bestmatch4/55
Average34.70
econ3.44
Strike Rate60.5
4W0
5W0
10W0
