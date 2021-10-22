Gary Kidd
|Nationality
|Ireland
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|Age
|36 years, 11 months, 6 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Left Arm Orthodox
|Matches
|6
|Innings
|1
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|15
|High Score
|15
|Average
|15.00
|Strike Rate
|60.00
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|2
|Matches
|1
|Innings
|1
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|1
|High Score
|1
|Average
|Strike Rate
|100.00
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|13
|Innings
|6
|Not Out
|2
|Runs
|3
|High Score
|1
|Average
|0.75
|Strike Rate
|50.00
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|21
|Innings
|12
|Not Out
|4
|Runs
|65
|High Score
|17
|Average
|8.12
|Strike Rate
|56.03
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|6
|Matches
|8
|Innings
|8
|Not Out
|2
|Runs
|25
|High Score
|10
|Average
|4.16
|Strike Rate
|26.88
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|1
|Matches
|6
|Innings
|5
|overs
|36
|Runs
|172
|wickets
|1
|bestinning
|1/27
|bestmatch
|1/27
|Average
|172.00
|econ
|4.77
|Strike Rate
|216.00
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|1
|Innings
|1
|overs
|3
|Runs
|32
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|10.66
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|13
|Innings
|13
|overs
|40
|Runs
|342
|wickets
|13
|bestinning
|2/13
|bestmatch
|2/13
|Average
|26.30
|econ
|8.55
|Strike Rate
|18.40
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|21
|Innings
|19
|overs
|148
|Runs
|692
|wickets
|16
|bestinning
|3/31
|bestmatch
|3/31
|Average
|43.25
|econ
|4.67
|Strike Rate
|55.50
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|8
|Innings
|14
|overs
|201.4
|Runs
|694
|wickets
|20
|bestinning
|3/36
|bestmatch
|4/55
|Average
|34.70
|econ
|3.44
|Strike Rate
|60.5
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0