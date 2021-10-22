                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Gavin Hamilton

Gavin Hamilton
NationalityScotland
RoleBatsman
Born
Age47 years, 11 months, 8 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium Fast
Matches1
Innings2
Not Out0
Runs0
High Score0
Average0.00
Strike Rate0.00
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches38
Innings38
Not Out3
Runs1231
High Score119
Average35.17
Strike Rate66.64
100s2
50s7
6s11
4s95
Matches12
Innings8
Not Out0
Runs90
High Score32
Average11.25
Strike Rate81.81
100s0
50s0
6s1
4s6
Matches18
Innings14
Not Out2
Runs194
High Score41
Average16.16
Strike Rate89.40
100s0
50s0
6s4
4s11
Matches211
Innings177
Not Out28
Runs4209
High Score131
Average28.24
Strike Rate
100s4
50s22
6s0
4s0
Matches95
Innings133
Not Out21
Runs2939
High Score125
Average26.24
Strike Rate
100s2
50s18
6s0
4s0
Matches1
Innings1
overs15
Runs63
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ4.20
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches38
Innings6
overs36.4
Runs160
wickets3
bestinning2/36
bestmatch2/36
Average53.33
econ4.36
Strike Rate73.30
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches12
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches18
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches211
Innings0
overs687.2
Runs3227
wickets128
bestinning5/16
bestmatch5/16
Average25.21
econ4.69
Strike Rate32.20
4W4
5W2
10W0
Matches95
Innings0
overs2058
Runs6415
wickets249
bestinning7/50
bestmatch
Average25.76
econ3.11
Strike Rate49.5
4W0
5W9
10W2
