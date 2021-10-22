Gavin Hamilton
|Nationality
|Scotland
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|47 years, 11 months, 8 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium Fast
|Matches
|1
|Innings
|2
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|0
|High Score
|0
|Average
|0.00
|Strike Rate
|0.00
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|38
|Innings
|38
|Not Out
|3
|Runs
|1231
|High Score
|119
|Average
|35.17
|Strike Rate
|66.64
|100s
|2
|50s
|7
|6s
|11
|4s
|95
|Matches
|12
|Innings
|8
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|90
|High Score
|32
|Average
|11.25
|Strike Rate
|81.81
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|1
|4s
|6
|Matches
|18
|Innings
|14
|Not Out
|2
|Runs
|194
|High Score
|41
|Average
|16.16
|Strike Rate
|89.40
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|4
|4s
|11
|Matches
|211
|Innings
|177
|Not Out
|28
|Runs
|4209
|High Score
|131
|Average
|28.24
|Strike Rate
|100s
|4
|50s
|22
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|95
|Innings
|133
|Not Out
|21
|Runs
|2939
|High Score
|125
|Average
|26.24
|Strike Rate
|100s
|2
|50s
|18
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|1
|Innings
|1
|overs
|15
|Runs
|63
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|4.20
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|38
|Innings
|6
|overs
|36.4
|Runs
|160
|wickets
|3
|bestinning
|2/36
|bestmatch
|2/36
|Average
|53.33
|econ
|4.36
|Strike Rate
|73.30
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|12
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|18
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|211
|Innings
|0
|overs
|687.2
|Runs
|3227
|wickets
|128
|bestinning
|5/16
|bestmatch
|5/16
|Average
|25.21
|econ
|4.69
|Strike Rate
|32.20
|4W
|4
|5W
|2
|10W
|0
|Matches
|95
|Innings
|0
|overs
|2058
|Runs
|6415
|wickets
|249
|bestinning
|7/50
|bestmatch
|Average
|25.76
|econ
|3.11
|Strike Rate
|49.5
|4W
|0
|5W
|9
|10W
|2