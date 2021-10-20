                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.









|

















































































left
right

Qaiser Ali

Qaiser Ali
NationalityCanada
RoleBatsman
Born
Age43 years, 8 months, 4 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
Matches17
Innings17
Not Out1
Runs244
High Score70
Average15.25
Strike Rate63.70
100s0
50s2
6s2
4s28
Matches20
Innings20
Not Out1
Runs314
High Score70
Average16.52
Strike Rate
100s0
50s3
6s0
4s0
Matches14
Innings25
Not Out2
Runs784
High Score174
Average34.08
Strike Rate51.95
100s1
50s5
6s0
4s0
Matches17
Innings6
overs30.2
Runs132
wickets5
bestinning3/28
bestmatch3/28
Average26.40
econ4.35
Strike Rate36.40
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches20
Innings9
overs45.4
Runs212
wickets6
bestinning3/28
bestmatch3/28
Average35.33
econ4.64
Strike Rate45.60
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches14
Innings0
overs102.3
Runs271
wickets10
bestinning4/61
bestmatch
Average27.10
econ2.64
Strike Rate61.5
4W1
5W0
10W0
app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Find us elsewhere
facebooktwitterlinkedinyoutubeinstagram
                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.