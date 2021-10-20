Qaiser Ali
|Nationality
|Canada
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|43 years, 8 months, 4 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Matches
|17
|Innings
|17
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|244
|High Score
|70
|Average
|15.25
|Strike Rate
|63.70
|100s
|0
|50s
|2
|6s
|2
|4s
|28
|Matches
|20
|Innings
|20
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|314
|High Score
|70
|Average
|16.52
|Strike Rate
|100s
|0
|50s
|3
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|14
|Innings
|25
|Not Out
|2
|Runs
|784
|High Score
|174
|Average
|34.08
|Strike Rate
|51.95
|100s
|1
|50s
|5
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|17
|Innings
|6
|overs
|30.2
|Runs
|132
|wickets
|5
|bestinning
|3/28
|bestmatch
|3/28
|Average
|26.40
|econ
|4.35
|Strike Rate
|36.40
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|20
|Innings
|9
|overs
|45.4
|Runs
|212
|wickets
|6
|bestinning
|3/28
|bestmatch
|3/28
|Average
|35.33
|econ
|4.64
|Strike Rate
|45.60
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|14
|Innings
|0
|overs
|102.3
|Runs
|271
|wickets
|10
|bestinning
|4/61
|bestmatch
|Average
|27.10
|econ
|2.64
|Strike Rate
|61.5
|4W
|1
|5W
|0
|10W
|0