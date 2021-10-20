Kevin Sandher
|Nationality
|Canada
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|42 years, 1 month8 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Left Arm Orthodox
|Matches
|15
|Innings
|10
|Not Out
|4
|Runs
|35
|High Score
|12
|Average
|5.83
|Strike Rate
|32.71
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|32
|Innings
|22
|Not Out
|10
|Runs
|65
|High Score
|12
|Average
|5.41
|Strike Rate
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|8
|Innings
|11
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|149
|High Score
|64
|Average
|14.90
|Strike Rate
|37.62
|100s
|0
|50s
|2
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|15
|Innings
|15
|overs
|116
|Runs
|569
|wickets
|18
|bestinning
|3/24
|bestmatch
|3/24
|Average
|31.61
|econ
|4.90
|Strike Rate
|38.60
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|32
|Innings
|0
|overs
|223.2
|Runs
|1089
|wickets
|40
|bestinning
|5/56
|bestmatch
|5/56
|Average
|27.22
|econ
|4.87
|Strike Rate
|33.50
|4W
|0
|5W
|1
|10W
|0
|Matches
|8
|Innings
|0
|overs
|195.5
|Runs
|639
|wickets
|20
|bestinning
|6/68
|bestmatch
|Average
|31.95
|econ
|3.26
|Strike Rate
|58.7
|4W
|0
|5W
|1
|10W
|0