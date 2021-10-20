                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Kevin Sandher

Kevin Sandher
NationalityCanada
RoleBatsman
Born
Age42 years, 1 month8 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleLeft Arm Orthodox
Matches15
Innings10
Not Out4
Runs35
High Score12
Average5.83
Strike Rate32.71
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches32
Innings22
Not Out10
Runs65
High Score12
Average5.41
Strike Rate
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches8
Innings11
Not Out1
Runs149
High Score64
Average14.90
Strike Rate37.62
100s0
50s2
6s0
4s0
Matches15
Innings15
overs116
Runs569
wickets18
bestinning3/24
bestmatch3/24
Average31.61
econ4.90
Strike Rate38.60
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches32
Innings0
overs223.2
Runs1089
wickets40
bestinning5/56
bestmatch5/56
Average27.22
econ4.87
Strike Rate33.50
4W0
5W1
10W0
Matches8
Innings0
overs195.5
Runs639
wickets20
bestinning6/68
bestmatch
Average31.95
econ3.26
Strike Rate58.7
4W0
5W1
10W0
