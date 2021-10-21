                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.









Nick Statham

Nick Statham
NationalityNetherlands
RoleBatsman
Born
Age47 years, 5 months, 9 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
Matches3
Innings3
Not Out0
Runs7
High Score7
Average2.33
Strike Rate14.00
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches21
Innings17
Not Out0
Runs117
High Score37
Average6.88
Strike Rate
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches8
Innings16
Not Out1
Runs258
High Score62
Average17.20
Strike Rate37.28
100s0
50s2
6s3
4s21
Matches3
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches21
Innings0
overs10
Runs72
wickets1
bestinning1/60
bestmatch1/60
Average72.00
econ7.20
Strike Rate60.00
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches8
Innings1
overs1
Runs1
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ1.00
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
