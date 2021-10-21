Nick Statham
|Nationality
|Netherlands
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|47 years, 5 months, 9 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Matches
|3
|Innings
|3
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|7
|High Score
|7
|Average
|2.33
|Strike Rate
|14.00
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|21
|Innings
|17
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|117
|High Score
|37
|Average
|6.88
|Strike Rate
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|8
|Innings
|16
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|258
|High Score
|62
|Average
|17.20
|Strike Rate
|37.28
|100s
|0
|50s
|2
|6s
|3
|4s
|21
|Matches
|3
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|21
|Innings
|0
|overs
|10
|Runs
|72
|wickets
|1
|bestinning
|1/60
|bestmatch
|1/60
|Average
|72.00
|econ
|7.20
|Strike Rate
|60.00
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|8
|Innings
|1
|overs
|1
|Runs
|1
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|1.00
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0