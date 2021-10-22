Dawid Botha
|Nationality
|Namibia
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|34 years, 1 month23 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Matches
|11
|Innings
|11
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|242
|High Score
|58
|Average
|24.20
|Strike Rate
|60.04
|100s
|0
|50s
|3
|6s
|0
|4s
|26
|Matches
|11
|Innings
|20
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|587
|High Score
|120
|Average
|29.35
|Strike Rate
|40.51
|100s
|2
|50s
|2
|6s
|1
|4s
|75
|Matches
|11
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|11
|Innings
|1
|overs
|2
|Runs
|11
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|5.50
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0