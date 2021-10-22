                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Dawid Botha

Dawid Botha
NationalityNamibia
RoleBatsman
Born
Age34 years, 1 month23 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Matches11
Innings11
Not Out1
Runs242
High Score58
Average24.20
Strike Rate60.04
100s0
50s3
6s0
4s26
Matches11
Innings20
Not Out0
Runs587
High Score120
Average29.35
Strike Rate40.51
100s2
50s2
6s1
4s75
Matches11
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches11
Innings1
overs2
Runs11
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ5.50
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
