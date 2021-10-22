Wilbur Slabber
|Nationality
|Namibia
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|41 years, 8 months, 22 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Matches
|4
|Innings
|3
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|8
|High Score
|4
|Average
|2.66
|Strike Rate
|40.00
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|7
|Innings
|12
|Not Out
|2
|Runs
|39
|High Score
|20
|Average
|3.90
|Strike Rate
|16.18
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|5
|Matches
|4
|Innings
|3
|overs
|16
|Runs
|86
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|5.37
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|7
|Innings
|8
|overs
|57.5
|Runs
|214
|wickets
|1
|bestinning
|1/57
|bestmatch
|1/115
|Average
|214.00
|econ
|3.70
|Strike Rate
|347.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0