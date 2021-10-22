                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Wilbur Slabber

Wilbur Slabber
NationalityNamibia
RoleBatsman
Born
Age41 years, 8 months, 22 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
Matches4
Innings3
Not Out0
Runs8
High Score4
Average2.66
Strike Rate40.00
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches7
Innings12
Not Out2
Runs39
High Score20
Average3.90
Strike Rate16.18
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s5
Matches4
Innings3
overs16
Runs86
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ5.37
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches7
Innings8
overs57.5
Runs214
wickets1
bestinning1/57
bestmatch1/115
Average214.00
econ3.70
Strike Rate347.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
