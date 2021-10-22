Ian van Zyl
|Nationality
|Namibia
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|42 years, 4 months, 18 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium Fast
|Matches
|24
|Innings
|16
|Not Out
|6
|Runs
|231
|High Score
|48
|Average
|23.10
|Strike Rate
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|16
|Innings
|26
|Not Out
|10
|Runs
|326
|High Score
|50
|Average
|20.37
|Strike Rate
|44.53
|100s
|0
|50s
|1
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|24
|Innings
|0
|overs
|137.3
|Runs
|776
|wickets
|23
|bestinning
|4/17
|bestmatch
|4/17
|Average
|33.73
|econ
|5.64
|Strike Rate
|35.80
|4W
|2
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|16
|Innings
|0
|overs
|287.5
|Runs
|1123
|wickets
|32
|bestinning
|8/34
|bestmatch
|Average
|35.09
|econ
|3.90
|Strike Rate
|53.9
|4W
|0
|5W
|1
|10W
|0