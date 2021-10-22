                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Ian van Zyl

NationalityNamibia
RoleBatsman
Born
Age42 years, 4 months, 18 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium Fast
Matches24
Innings16
Not Out6
Runs231
High Score48
Average23.10
Strike Rate
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches16
Innings26
Not Out10
Runs326
High Score50
Average20.37
Strike Rate44.53
100s0
50s1
6s0
4s0
Matches24
Innings0
overs137.3
Runs776
wickets23
bestinning4/17
bestmatch4/17
Average33.73
econ5.64
Strike Rate35.80
4W2
5W0
10W0
Matches16
Innings0
overs287.5
Runs1123
wickets32
bestinning8/34
bestmatch
Average35.09
econ3.90
Strike Rate53.9
4W0
5W1
10W0
