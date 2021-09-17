Deon Kotze
|Nationality
|Namibia
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|48 years, 11 months, 12 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Matches
|6
|Innings
|6
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|82
|High Score
|27
|Average
|16.39
|Strike Rate
|60.74
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|1
|4s
|3
|Matches
|64
|Innings
|61
|Not Out
|9
|Runs
|1111
|High Score
|81
|Average
|21.36
|Strike Rate
|57.83
|100s
|0
|50s
|4
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|21
|Innings
|37
|Not Out
|4
|Runs
|619
|High Score
|64
|Average
|18.75
|Strike Rate
|43.65
|100s
|0
|50s
|4
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|6
|Innings
|6
|overs
|47
|Runs
|256
|wickets
|2
|bestinning
|1/32
|bestmatch
|1/32
|Average
|128.00
|econ
|5.44
|Strike Rate
|141.00
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|64
|Innings
|0
|overs
|460.3
|Runs
|1858
|wickets
|53
|bestinning
|3/4
|bestmatch
|3/4
|Average
|35.05
|econ
|4.03
|Strike Rate
|52.10
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|21
|Innings
|0
|overs
|421
|Runs
|1163
|wickets
|50
|bestinning
|7/57
|bestmatch
|Average
|23.26
|econ
|2.76
|Strike Rate
|50.5
|4W
|2
|5W
|1
|10W
|0