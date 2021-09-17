                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.









|

















































































left
right

Deon Kotze

Deon Kotze
NationalityNamibia
RoleBatsman
Born
Age48 years, 11 months, 12 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
Matches6
Innings6
Not Out1
Runs82
High Score27
Average16.39
Strike Rate60.74
100s0
50s0
6s1
4s3
Matches64
Innings61
Not Out9
Runs1111
High Score81
Average21.36
Strike Rate57.83
100s0
50s4
6s0
4s0
Matches21
Innings37
Not Out4
Runs619
High Score64
Average18.75
Strike Rate43.65
100s0
50s4
6s0
4s0
Matches6
Innings6
overs47
Runs256
wickets2
bestinning1/32
bestmatch1/32
Average128.00
econ5.44
Strike Rate141.00
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches64
Innings0
overs460.3
Runs1858
wickets53
bestinning3/4
bestmatch3/4
Average35.05
econ4.03
Strike Rate52.10
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches21
Innings0
overs421
Runs1163
wickets50
bestinning7/57
bestmatch
Average23.26
econ2.76
Strike Rate50.5
4W2
5W1
10W0
app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Find us elsewhere
facebooktwitterlinkedinyoutubeinstagram
                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.