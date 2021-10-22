                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
James Hall
NationalityIreland
RoleBatsman
Born
Age33 years, 10 months, 5 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
Matches3
Innings3
Not Out0
Runs28
High Score15
Average9.33
Strike Rate37.33
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s3
Matches7
Innings7
Not Out0
Runs91
High Score27
Average13.00
Strike Rate42.92
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s9
Matches1
Innings1
Not Out0
Runs7
High Score7
Average7.00
Strike Rate30.43
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s1
Matches3
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches7
Innings1
overs5.2
Runs22
wickets1
bestinning1/22
bestmatch1/22
Average22.00
econ4.12
Strike Rate32.00
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches1
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
