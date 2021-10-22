James Hall
|Nationality
|Ireland
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|33 years, 10 months, 5 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Matches
|3
|Innings
|3
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|28
|High Score
|15
|Average
|9.33
|Strike Rate
|37.33
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|3
|Matches
|7
|Innings
|7
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|91
|High Score
|27
|Average
|13.00
|Strike Rate
|42.92
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|9
|Matches
|1
|Innings
|1
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|7
|High Score
|7
|Average
|7.00
|Strike Rate
|30.43
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|1
|Matches
|3
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|7
|Innings
|1
|overs
|5.2
|Runs
|22
|wickets
|1
|bestinning
|1/22
|bestmatch
|1/22
|Average
|22.00
|econ
|4.12
|Strike Rate
|32.00
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|1
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0