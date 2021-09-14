                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Craig McMillan

Craig McMillan
NationalityNew Zealand
RoleBatsman
Born
Age45 years, 11 months, 11 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium
Matches55
Innings91
Not Out10
Runs3116
High Score142
Average38.46
Strike Rate54.95
100s6
50s19
6s54
4s367
Matches197
Innings183
Not Out16
Runs4707
High Score117
Average28.18
Strike Rate75.94
100s3
50s28
6s84
4s373
Matches8
Innings7
Not Out1
Runs187
High Score57
Average31.16
Strike Rate159.82
100s0
50s1
6s14
4s8
Matches27
Innings25
Not Out3
Runs605
High Score65
Average27.50
Strike Rate148.64
100s0
50s2
6s35
4s45
Matches326
Innings306
Not Out32
Runs8457
High Score125
Average30.86
Strike Rate
100s12
50s43
6s0
4s0
Matches138
Innings226
Not Out27
Runs7817
High Score168
Average39.28
Strike Rate
100s16
50s42
6s0
4s0
Matches55
Innings50
overs417
Runs1257
wickets28
bestinning3/48
bestmatch3/48
Average44.89
econ3.01
Strike Rate89.30
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches197
Innings74
overs313.1
Runs1717
wickets49
bestinning3/20
bestmatch3/20
Average35.04
econ5.48
Strike Rate38.30
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches8
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches27
Innings10
overs24
Runs212
wickets9
bestinning2/21
bestmatch2/21
Average23.55
econ8.83
Strike Rate16.00
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches326
Innings0
overs608.3
Runs3158
wickets106
bestinning5/38
bestmatch5/38
Average29.79
econ5.18
Strike Rate34.40
4W1
5W1
10W0
Matches138
Innings0
overs1095.2
Runs3167
wickets88
bestinning6/71
bestmatch
Average35.98
econ2.89
Strike Rate74.6
4W0
5W1
10W0
