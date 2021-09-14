Craig McMillan
|Nationality
|New Zealand
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|45 years, 11 months, 11 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium
|Matches
|55
|Innings
|91
|Not Out
|10
|Runs
|3116
|High Score
|142
|Average
|38.46
|Strike Rate
|54.95
|100s
|6
|50s
|19
|6s
|54
|4s
|367
|Matches
|197
|Innings
|183
|Not Out
|16
|Runs
|4707
|High Score
|117
|Average
|28.18
|Strike Rate
|75.94
|100s
|3
|50s
|28
|6s
|84
|4s
|373
|Matches
|8
|Innings
|7
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|187
|High Score
|57
|Average
|31.16
|Strike Rate
|159.82
|100s
|0
|50s
|1
|6s
|14
|4s
|8
|Matches
|27
|Innings
|25
|Not Out
|3
|Runs
|605
|High Score
|65
|Average
|27.50
|Strike Rate
|148.64
|100s
|0
|50s
|2
|6s
|35
|4s
|45
|Matches
|326
|Innings
|306
|Not Out
|32
|Runs
|8457
|High Score
|125
|Average
|30.86
|Strike Rate
|100s
|12
|50s
|43
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|138
|Innings
|226
|Not Out
|27
|Runs
|7817
|High Score
|168
|Average
|39.28
|Strike Rate
|100s
|16
|50s
|42
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|55
|Innings
|50
|overs
|417
|Runs
|1257
|wickets
|28
|bestinning
|3/48
|bestmatch
|3/48
|Average
|44.89
|econ
|3.01
|Strike Rate
|89.30
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|197
|Innings
|74
|overs
|313.1
|Runs
|1717
|wickets
|49
|bestinning
|3/20
|bestmatch
|3/20
|Average
|35.04
|econ
|5.48
|Strike Rate
|38.30
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|8
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|27
|Innings
|10
|overs
|24
|Runs
|212
|wickets
|9
|bestinning
|2/21
|bestmatch
|2/21
|Average
|23.55
|econ
|8.83
|Strike Rate
|16.00
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|326
|Innings
|0
|overs
|608.3
|Runs
|3158
|wickets
|106
|bestinning
|5/38
|bestmatch
|5/38
|Average
|29.79
|econ
|5.18
|Strike Rate
|34.40
|4W
|1
|5W
|1
|10W
|0
|Matches
|138
|Innings
|0
|overs
|1095.2
|Runs
|3167
|wickets
|88
|bestinning
|6/71
|bestmatch
|Average
|35.98
|econ
|2.89
|Strike Rate
|74.6
|4W
|0
|5W
|1
|10W
|0