Al Sahariar

Al Sahariar
NationalityBangladesh
RoleBatsman
Born
Age44 years, 4 months, 1 day
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Leg Spin
Matches15
Innings30
Not Out0
Runs683
High Score71
Average22.76
Strike Rate51.39
100s0
50s4
6s4
4s99
Matches29
Innings29
Not Out1
Runs374
High Score62
Average13.35
Strike Rate52.75
100s0
50s2
6s1
4s45
Matches96
Innings94
Not Out5
Runs1797
High Score107
Average20.19
Strike Rate
100s1
50s11
6s0
4s0
Matches68
Innings123
Not Out3
Runs3596
High Score128
Average29.96
Strike Rate
100s4
50s24
6s0
4s0
Matches15
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches29
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches96
Innings0
overs16
Runs102
wickets4
bestinning2/20
bestmatch2/20
Average25.50
econ6.37
Strike Rate24.00
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches68
Innings0
overs69.2
Runs272
wickets3
bestinning1/46
bestmatch
Average90.66
econ3.92
Strike Rate138.6
4W0
5W0
10W0
