Al Sahariar
|Nationality
|Bangladesh
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|44 years, 4 months, 1 day
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Leg Spin
|Matches
|15
|Innings
|30
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|683
|High Score
|71
|Average
|22.76
|Strike Rate
|51.39
|100s
|0
|50s
|4
|6s
|4
|4s
|99
|Matches
|29
|Innings
|29
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|374
|High Score
|62
|Average
|13.35
|Strike Rate
|52.75
|100s
|0
|50s
|2
|6s
|1
|4s
|45
|Matches
|96
|Innings
|94
|Not Out
|5
|Runs
|1797
|High Score
|107
|Average
|20.19
|Strike Rate
|100s
|1
|50s
|11
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|68
|Innings
|123
|Not Out
|3
|Runs
|3596
|High Score
|128
|Average
|29.96
|Strike Rate
|100s
|4
|50s
|24
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|15
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|29
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|96
|Innings
|0
|overs
|16
|Runs
|102
|wickets
|4
|bestinning
|2/20
|bestmatch
|2/20
|Average
|25.50
|econ
|6.37
|Strike Rate
|24.00
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|68
|Innings
|0
|overs
|69.2
|Runs
|272
|wickets
|3
|bestinning
|1/46
|bestmatch
|Average
|90.66
|econ
|3.92
|Strike Rate
|138.6
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0