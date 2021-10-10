Richard Jones
|Nationality
|New Zealand
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|48 years, 10 months, 2 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Matches
|1
|Innings
|2
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|23
|High Score
|16
|Average
|11.50
|Strike Rate
|25.27
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|1
|Matches
|5
|Innings
|5
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|168
|High Score
|63
|Average
|33.60
|Strike Rate
|51.06
|100s
|0
|50s
|1
|6s
|2
|4s
|14
|Matches
|23
|Innings
|22
|Not Out
|5
|Runs
|399
|High Score
|75
|Average
|23.47
|Strike Rate
|111.14
|100s
|0
|50s
|2
|6s
|9
|4s
|41
|Matches
|132
|Innings
|131
|Not Out
|7
|Runs
|3212
|High Score
|108
|Average
|25.90
|Strike Rate
|100s
|1
|50s
|16
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|124
|Innings
|215
|Not Out
|12
|Runs
|7254
|High Score
|201
|Average
|35.73
|Strike Rate
|100s
|19
|50s
|33
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|1
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|5
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|23
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|132
|Innings
|0
|overs
|0.30000000000000004
|Runs
|5
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|10.00
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|124
|Innings
|0
|overs
|0.1
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|1
|bestinning
|1/0
|bestmatch
|Average
|0.00
|econ
|0.00
|Strike Rate
|1.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0