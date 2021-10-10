                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Richard Jones

Richard Jones
NationalityNew Zealand
RoleBatsman
Born
Age48 years, 10 months, 2 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Matches1
Innings2
Not Out0
Runs23
High Score16
Average11.50
Strike Rate25.27
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s1
Matches5
Innings5
Not Out0
Runs168
High Score63
Average33.60
Strike Rate51.06
100s0
50s1
6s2
4s14
Matches23
Innings22
Not Out5
Runs399
High Score75
Average23.47
Strike Rate111.14
100s0
50s2
6s9
4s41
Matches132
Innings131
Not Out7
Runs3212
High Score108
Average25.90
Strike Rate
100s1
50s16
6s0
4s0
Matches124
Innings215
Not Out12
Runs7254
High Score201
Average35.73
Strike Rate
100s19
50s33
6s0
4s0
Matches1
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches5
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches23
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches132
Innings0
overs0.30000000000000004
Runs5
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ10.00
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches124
Innings0
overs0.1
Runs0
wickets1
bestinning1/0
bestmatch
Average0.00
econ0.00
Strike Rate1.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
