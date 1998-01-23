Saurabh Dubey
|Nationality
|India
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|Age
|24 years, 7 months, 1 day
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Left Arm Medium Fast
|Matches
|3
|Innings
|2
|Not Out
|2
|Runs
|45
|High Score
|38
|Average
|Strike Rate
|236.84
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|4
|4s
|2
|Matches
|8
|Innings
|4
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|3
|High Score
|3
|Average
|0.75
|Strike Rate
|27.27
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|3
|Innings
|6
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|72
|High Score
|24
|Average
|12.00
|Strike Rate
|30.63
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|13
|Matches
|3
|Innings
|2
|overs
|2
|Runs
|16
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|8.00
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|8
|Innings
|8
|overs
|64.2
|Runs
|373
|wickets
|16
|bestinning
|4/26
|bestmatch
|4/26
|Average
|23.31
|econ
|5.79
|Strike Rate
|24.1
|4W
|1
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|3
|Innings
|3
|overs
|3.1
|Runs
|18
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|5.68
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0