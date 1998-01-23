                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.









|

















































































left
right

Saurabh Dubey

Saurabh Dubey
NationalityIndia
RoleBowlers
Born
Age24 years, 7 months, 1 day
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleLeft Arm Medium Fast
Matches3
Innings2
Not Out2
Runs45
High Score38
Average
Strike Rate236.84
100s0
50s0
6s4
4s2
Matches8
Innings4
Not Out0
Runs3
High Score3
Average0.75
Strike Rate27.27
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches3
Innings6
Not Out0
Runs72
High Score24
Average12.00
Strike Rate30.63
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s13
Matches3
Innings2
overs2
Runs16
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ8.00
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches8
Innings8
overs64.2
Runs373
wickets16
bestinning4/26
bestmatch4/26
Average23.31
econ5.79
Strike Rate24.1
4W1
5W0
10W0
Matches3
Innings3
overs3.1
Runs18
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ5.68
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Find us elsewhere
facebooktwitterlinkedinyoutubeinstagram
                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.