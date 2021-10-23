Tabarak Dar
|Nationality
|Hong Kong
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|46 years, 3 months, 21 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium
|Matches
|4
|Innings
|4
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|101
|High Score
|36
|Average
|25.25
|Strike Rate
|57.71
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|13
|Matches
|4
|Innings
|4
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|101
|High Score
|36
|Average
|25.25
|Strike Rate
|57.71
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|2
|Innings
|3
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|14
|High Score
|6
|Average
|4.66
|Strike Rate
|28.00
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|4
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|4
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|2
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0