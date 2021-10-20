Jimmy Maher
|Nationality
|Australia
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|48 years, 5 months, 25 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium
|Matches
|26
|Innings
|20
|Not Out
|3
|Runs
|438
|High Score
|95
|Average
|25.76
|Strike Rate
|65.08
|100s
|0
|50s
|1
|6s
|7
|4s
|40
|Matches
|18
|Innings
|17
|Not Out
|3
|Runs
|366
|High Score
|59
|Average
|26.14
|Strike Rate
|92.65
|100s
|0
|50s
|3
|6s
|1
|4s
|41
|Matches
|214
|Innings
|208
|Not Out
|18
|Runs
|7439
|High Score
|187
|Average
|39.15
|Strike Rate
|100s
|16
|50s
|36
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|206
|Innings
|370
|Not Out
|31
|Runs
|13149
|High Score
|223
|Average
|38.78
|Strike Rate
|100s
|27
|50s
|61
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|26
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|18
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|214
|Innings
|0
|overs
|27.3
|Runs
|168
|wickets
|6
|bestinning
|3/29
|bestmatch
|3/29
|Average
|28.00
|econ
|6.10
|Strike Rate
|27.50
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|206
|Innings
|0
|overs
|142
|Runs
|504
|wickets
|10
|bestinning
|3/11
|bestmatch
|Average
|50.40
|econ
|3.54
|Strike Rate
|85.2
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0