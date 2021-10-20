                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Jimmy Maher

Jimmy Maher
NationalityAustralia
RoleBatsman
Born
Age48 years, 5 months, 25 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium
Matches26
Innings20
Not Out3
Runs438
High Score95
Average25.76
Strike Rate65.08
100s0
50s1
6s7
4s40
Matches18
Innings17
Not Out3
Runs366
High Score59
Average26.14
Strike Rate92.65
100s0
50s3
6s1
4s41
Matches214
Innings208
Not Out18
Runs7439
High Score187
Average39.15
Strike Rate
100s16
50s36
6s0
4s0
Matches206
Innings370
Not Out31
Runs13149
High Score223
Average38.78
Strike Rate
100s27
50s61
6s0
4s0
Matches26
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches18
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches214
Innings0
overs27.3
Runs168
wickets6
bestinning3/29
bestmatch3/29
Average28.00
econ6.10
Strike Rate27.50
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches206
Innings0
overs142
Runs504
wickets10
bestinning3/11
bestmatch
Average50.40
econ3.54
Strike Rate85.2
4W0
5W0
10W0
