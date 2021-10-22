Tiaan Louw
|Nationality
|Namibia
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|34 years, 2 months, 14 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium
|Matches
|1
|Innings
|1
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|19
|High Score
|19
|Average
|19.00
|Strike Rate
|90.47
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|1
|Matches
|2
|Innings
|2
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|12
|High Score
|12
|Average
|6.00
|Strike Rate
|36.36
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|1
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|2
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0