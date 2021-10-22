                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Tiaan Louw

Tiaan Louw
NationalityNamibia
RoleBatsman
Born
Age34 years, 2 months, 14 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium
Matches1
Innings1
Not Out0
Runs19
High Score19
Average19.00
Strike Rate90.47
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s1
Matches2
Innings2
Not Out0
Runs12
High Score12
Average6.00
Strike Rate36.36
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches1
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches2
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
