Ahmed Shah

Ahmed Shah
NationalityAfghanistan
RoleBatsman
Born
Age38 years, 10 months, 4 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleLeft Arm Orthodox
Matches1
Innings1
Not Out0
Runs2
High Score2
Average2.00
Strike Rate20.00
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches1
Innings1
Not Out0
Runs2
High Score2
Average2.00
Strike Rate20.00
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches2
Innings4
Not Out0
Runs82
High Score40
Average20.50
Strike Rate35.96
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s14
Matches1
Innings1
overs1
Runs12
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ12.00
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches1
Innings1
overs1
Runs12
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ12.00
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches2
Innings2
overs14
Runs56
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ4.00
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
