Ahmed Shah
|Nationality
|Afghanistan
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|38 years, 10 months, 4 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Left Arm Orthodox
|Matches
|1
|Innings
|1
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|2
|High Score
|2
|Average
|2.00
|Strike Rate
|20.00
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|2
|Innings
|4
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|82
|High Score
|40
|Average
|20.50
|Strike Rate
|35.96
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|14
|Matches
|1
|Innings
|1
|overs
|1
|Runs
|12
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|12.00
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|1
|Innings
|1
|overs
|1
|Runs
|12
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|12.00
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|2
|Innings
|2
|overs
|14
|Runs
|56
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|4.00
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0