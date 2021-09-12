Raees Ahmadzai
|Nationality
|Afghanistan
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|37 years, 11 months, 21 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Matches
|5
|Innings
|4
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|88
|High Score
|39
|Average
|29.33
|Strike Rate
|64.23
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|8
|Matches
|8
|Innings
|6
|Not Out
|3
|Runs
|91
|High Score
|33
|Average
|30.33
|Strike Rate
|108.33
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|1
|4s
|5
|Matches
|11
|Innings
|9
|Not Out
|5
|Runs
|120
|High Score
|33
|Average
|30.00
|Strike Rate
|112.14
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|1
|4s
|7
|Matches
|16
|Innings
|15
|Not Out
|4
|Runs
|283
|High Score
|50
|Average
|25.72
|Strike Rate
|63.02
|100s
|0
|50s
|1
|6s
|1
|4s
|29
|Matches
|3
|Innings
|5
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|90
|High Score
|27
|Average
|18.00
|Strike Rate
|46.15
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|12
|Matches
|5
|Innings
|1
|overs
|4
|Runs
|16
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|4.00
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|8
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|11
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|16
|Innings
|4
|overs
|25
|Runs
|107
|wickets
|1
|bestinning
|1/37
|bestmatch
|1/37
|Average
|107.00
|econ
|4.28
|Strike Rate
|150.00
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|3
|Innings
|3
|overs
|6
|Runs
|35
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|5.83
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0