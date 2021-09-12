                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Raees Ahmadzai

Raees Ahmadzai
NationalityAfghanistan
RoleBatsman
Born
Age37 years, 11 months, 21 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
Matches5
Innings4
Not Out1
Runs88
High Score39
Average29.33
Strike Rate64.23
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s8
Matches8
Innings6
Not Out3
Runs91
High Score33
Average30.33
Strike Rate108.33
100s0
50s0
6s1
4s5
Matches11
Innings9
Not Out5
Runs120
High Score33
Average30.00
Strike Rate112.14
100s0
50s0
6s1
4s7
Matches16
Innings15
Not Out4
Runs283
High Score50
Average25.72
Strike Rate63.02
100s0
50s1
6s1
4s29
Matches3
Innings5
Not Out0
Runs90
High Score27
Average18.00
Strike Rate46.15
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s12
Matches5
Innings1
overs4
Runs16
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ4.00
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches8
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches11
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches16
Innings4
overs25
Runs107
wickets1
bestinning1/37
bestmatch1/37
Average107.00
econ4.28
Strike Rate150.00
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches3
Innings3
overs6
Runs35
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ5.83
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
