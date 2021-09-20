                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Fayyaz Butt

Fayyaz Butt
NationalityOman
RoleBowlers
Born
Age29 years, 7 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium Fast
Matches5
Innings3
Not Out1
Runs33
High Score32
Average16.50
Strike Rate78.57
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s2
Matches15
Innings7
Not Out4
Runs57
High Score25
Average19.00
Strike Rate113.99
100s0
50s0
6s2
4s4
Matches15
Innings7
Not Out4
Runs57
High Score25
Average19.00
Strike Rate113.99
100s0
50s0
6s2
4s4
Matches19
Innings12
Not Out6
Runs125
High Score45
Average20.83
Strike Rate62.18
100s0
50s0
6s2
4s8
Matches5
Innings5
overs33
Runs165
wickets3
bestinning2/28
bestmatch2/28
Average55.00
econ5.00
Strike Rate66.00
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches15
Innings15
overs47.3
Runs343
wickets13
bestinning3/16
bestmatch3/16
Average26.38
econ7.22
Strike Rate21.90
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches15
Innings15
overs47.3
Runs343
wickets13
bestinning3/16
bestmatch3/16
Average26.38
econ7.22
Strike Rate21.90
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches19
Innings19
overs141.5
Runs716
wickets26
bestinning4/46
bestmatch4/46
Average27.53
econ5.04
Strike Rate32.70
4W1
5W0
10W0
