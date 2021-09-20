Fayyaz Butt
|Nationality
|Oman
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|Age
|29 years, 7 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium Fast
|Matches
|5
|Innings
|3
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|33
|High Score
|32
|Average
|16.50
|Strike Rate
|78.57
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|2
|Matches
|19
|Innings
|12
|Not Out
|6
|Runs
|125
|High Score
|45
|Average
|20.83
|Strike Rate
|62.18
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|2
|4s
|8
|Matches
|5
|Innings
|5
|overs
|33
|Runs
|165
|wickets
|3
|bestinning
|2/28
|bestmatch
|2/28
|Average
|55.00
|econ
|5.00
|Strike Rate
|66.00
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|19
|Innings
|19
|overs
|141.5
|Runs
|716
|wickets
|26
|bestinning
|4/46
|bestmatch
|4/46
|Average
|27.53
|econ
|5.04
|Strike Rate
|32.70
|4W
|1
|5W
|0
|10W
|0