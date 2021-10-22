Hendrik Marx
|Nationality
|Namibia
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|32 years, 9 months, 10 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium Fast
|Matches
|1
|Innings
|1
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|16
|High Score
|16
|Average
|Strike Rate
|133.33
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|2
|Matches
|1
|Innings
|2
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|20
|High Score
|20
|Average
|10.00
|Strike Rate
|74.07
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|4
|Matches
|1
|Innings
|1
|overs
|3
|Runs
|26
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|8.66
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|1
|Innings
|2
|overs
|20
|Runs
|74
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|3.70
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0