Hendrik Marx
NationalityNamibia
RoleBatsman
Born
Age32 years, 9 months, 10 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium Fast
Matches1
Innings1
Not Out1
Runs16
High Score16
Average
Strike Rate133.33
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s2
Matches1
Innings2
Not Out0
Runs20
High Score20
Average10.00
Strike Rate74.07
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s4
Matches1
Innings1
overs3
Runs26
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ8.66
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches1
Innings2
overs20
Runs74
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ3.70
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
