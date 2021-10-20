Jo Angel
|Nationality
|Australia
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|54 years, 4 months, 2 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Fast
|Matches
|4
|Innings
|7
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|35
|High Score
|11
|Average
|5.83
|Strike Rate
|28.68
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|6
|Matches
|3
|Innings
|1
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|0
|High Score
|0
|Average
|0.00
|Strike Rate
|0.00
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|94
|Innings
|25
|Not Out
|10
|Runs
|109
|High Score
|19
|Average
|7.26
|Strike Rate
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|121
|Innings
|157
|Not Out
|43
|Runs
|1398
|High Score
|84
|Average
|12.26
|Strike Rate
|100s
|0
|50s
|4
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|4
|Innings
|7
|overs
|124.4
|Runs
|463
|wickets
|10
|bestinning
|3/54
|bestmatch
|5/146
|Average
|46.30
|econ
|3.71
|Strike Rate
|74.80
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|3
|Innings
|3
|overs
|27
|Runs
|113
|wickets
|4
|bestinning
|2/47
|bestmatch
|2/47
|Average
|28.25
|econ
|4.18
|Strike Rate
|40.50
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|94
|Innings
|0
|overs
|801.2
|Runs
|3284
|wickets
|117
|bestinning
|5/16
|bestmatch
|5/16
|Average
|28.06
|econ
|4.09
|Strike Rate
|41.00
|4W
|1
|5W
|2
|10W
|0
|Matches
|121
|Innings
|0
|overs
|4241.5
|Runs
|12178
|wickets
|485
|bestinning
|6/35
|bestmatch
|Average
|25.10
|econ
|2.87
|Strike Rate
|52.4
|4W
|0
|5W
|16
|10W
|1