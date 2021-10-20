                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.









|

















































































left
right

Jo Angel

Jo Angel
NationalityAustralia
RoleBatsman
Born
Age54 years, 4 months, 2 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Fast
Matches4
Innings7
Not Out1
Runs35
High Score11
Average5.83
Strike Rate28.68
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s6
Matches3
Innings1
Not Out0
Runs0
High Score0
Average0.00
Strike Rate0.00
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches94
Innings25
Not Out10
Runs109
High Score19
Average7.26
Strike Rate
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches121
Innings157
Not Out43
Runs1398
High Score84
Average12.26
Strike Rate
100s0
50s4
6s0
4s0
Matches4
Innings7
overs124.4
Runs463
wickets10
bestinning3/54
bestmatch5/146
Average46.30
econ3.71
Strike Rate74.80
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches3
Innings3
overs27
Runs113
wickets4
bestinning2/47
bestmatch2/47
Average28.25
econ4.18
Strike Rate40.50
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches94
Innings0
overs801.2
Runs3284
wickets117
bestinning5/16
bestmatch5/16
Average28.06
econ4.09
Strike Rate41.00
4W1
5W2
10W0
Matches121
Innings0
overs4241.5
Runs12178
wickets485
bestinning6/35
bestmatch
Average25.10
econ2.87
Strike Rate52.4
4W0
5W16
10W1
app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Find us elsewhere
facebooktwitterlinkedinyoutubeinstagram
                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.