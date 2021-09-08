Inzamam-ul-Haq
|Nationality
|Pakistan
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|52 years, 5 months, 21 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Left Arm Orthodox
|Matches
|120
|Innings
|200
|Not Out
|22
|Runs
|8830
|High Score
|329
|Average
|49.60
|Strike Rate
|54.02
|100s
|25
|50s
|46
|6s
|48
|4s
|1105
|Matches
|378
|Innings
|350
|Not Out
|53
|Runs
|11739
|High Score
|137
|Average
|39.52
|Strike Rate
|74.24
|100s
|10
|50s
|83
|6s
|144
|4s
|971
|Matches
|1
|Innings
|1
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|11
|High Score
|11
|Average
|Strike Rate
|73.33
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|1
|4s
|0
|Matches
|2
|Innings
|2
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|32
|High Score
|21
|Average
|32.00
|Strike Rate
|86.48
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|1
|4s
|2
|Matches
|458
|Innings
|430
|Not Out
|69
|Runs
|13746
|High Score
|157
|Average
|38.07
|Strike Rate
|100s
|12
|50s
|97
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|245
|Innings
|393
|Not Out
|58
|Runs
|16785
|High Score
|329
|Average
|50.10
|Strike Rate
|100s
|45
|50s
|87
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|120
|Innings
|1
|overs
|1.3
|Runs
|8
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|5.33
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|378
|Innings
|6
|overs
|9.4
|Runs
|64
|wickets
|3
|bestinning
|1/0
|bestmatch
|1/0
|Average
|21.33
|econ
|6.62
|Strike Rate
|19.30
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|1
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|2
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|458
|Innings
|0
|overs
|149.2
|Runs
|740
|wickets
|30
|bestinning
|3/18
|bestmatch
|3/18
|Average
|24.66
|econ
|4.95
|Strike Rate
|29.80
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|245
|Innings
|0
|overs
|450.4
|Runs
|1295
|wickets
|38
|bestinning
|5/80
|bestmatch
|Average
|34.07
|econ
|2.87
|Strike Rate
|71.1
|4W
|0
|5W
|2
|10W
|0