Inzamam-ul-Haq

Inzamam-ul-Haq
NationalityPakistan
RoleBatsman
Born
Age52 years, 5 months, 21 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleLeft Arm Orthodox
Matches120
Innings200
Not Out22
Runs8830
High Score329
Average49.60
Strike Rate54.02
100s25
50s46
6s48
4s1105
Matches378
Innings350
Not Out53
Runs11739
High Score137
Average39.52
Strike Rate74.24
100s10
50s83
6s144
4s971
Matches1
Innings1
Not Out1
Runs11
High Score11
Average
Strike Rate73.33
100s0
50s0
6s1
4s0
Matches2
Innings2
Not Out1
Runs32
High Score21
Average32.00
Strike Rate86.48
100s0
50s0
6s1
4s2
Matches458
Innings430
Not Out69
Runs13746
High Score157
Average38.07
Strike Rate
100s12
50s97
6s0
4s0
Matches245
Innings393
Not Out58
Runs16785
High Score329
Average50.10
Strike Rate
100s45
50s87
6s0
4s0
Matches120
Innings1
overs1.3
Runs8
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ5.33
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches378
Innings6
overs9.4
Runs64
wickets3
bestinning1/0
bestmatch1/0
Average21.33
econ6.62
Strike Rate19.30
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches1
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches2
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches458
Innings0
overs149.2
Runs740
wickets30
bestinning3/18
bestmatch3/18
Average24.66
econ4.95
Strike Rate29.80
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches245
Innings0
overs450.4
Runs1295
wickets38
bestinning5/80
bestmatch
Average34.07
econ2.87
Strike Rate71.1
4W0
5W2
10W0
