Dwight Basden
|Nationality
|Bermuda
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|49 years, 9 months, 27 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Matches
|2
|Innings
|2
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|12
|High Score
|7
|Average
|6.00
|Strike Rate
|30.76
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|1
|Innings
|2
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|29
|High Score
|22
|Average
|14.50
|Strike Rate
|29.00
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|5
|Matches
|2
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|1
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0