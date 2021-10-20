                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Dwight Basden

Dwight Basden
NationalityBermuda
RoleBatsman
Born
Age49 years, 9 months, 27 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Matches2
Innings2
Not Out0
Runs12
High Score7
Average6.00
Strike Rate30.76
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches2
Innings2
Not Out0
Runs12
High Score7
Average6.00
Strike Rate30.76
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches1
Innings2
Not Out0
Runs29
High Score22
Average14.50
Strike Rate29.00
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s5
Matches2
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches2
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches1
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
