Rizwan Hussain

Rizwan Hussain
NationalityPakistan
RoleBatsman
Born
Age
Matches30
Innings27
Not Out4
Runs565
High Score72
Average24.56
Strike Rate130.48
100s0
50s4
6s19
4s56
Matches33
Innings33
Not Out2
Runs836
High Score78
Average26.96
Strike Rate105.02
100s0
50s5
6s0
4s98
Matches19
Innings36
Not Out1
Runs1130
High Score138
Average32.28
Strike Rate60.68
100s2
50s7
6s12
4s161
Matches30
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches33
Innings3
overs3.1
Runs30
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ9.47
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches19
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
