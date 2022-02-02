Rizwan Hussain
|Nationality
|Pakistan
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|Matches
|30
|Innings
|27
|Not Out
|4
|Runs
|565
|High Score
|72
|Average
|24.56
|Strike Rate
|130.48
|100s
|0
|50s
|4
|6s
|19
|4s
|56
|Matches
|33
|Innings
|33
|Not Out
|2
|Runs
|836
|High Score
|78
|Average
|26.96
|Strike Rate
|105.02
|100s
|0
|50s
|5
|6s
|0
|4s
|98
|Matches
|19
|Innings
|36
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|1130
|High Score
|138
|Average
|32.28
|Strike Rate
|60.68
|100s
|2
|50s
|7
|6s
|12
|4s
|161
|Matches
|30
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|33
|Innings
|3
|overs
|3.1
|Runs
|30
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|9.47
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|19
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0