Ali Imran
|Nationality
|Pakistan
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|24 years, 5 months, 27 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium
|Matches
|21
|Innings
|21
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|608
|High Score
|65
|Average
|28.95
|Strike Rate
|139.44
|100s
|0
|50s
|6
|6s
|31
|4s
|58
|Matches
|26
|Innings
|24
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|790
|High Score
|102
|Average
|34.34
|Strike Rate
|90.90
|100s
|2
|50s
|4
|6s
|21
|4s
|89
|Matches
|3
|Innings
|6
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|55
|High Score
|25
|Average
|9.16
|Strike Rate
|64.70
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|7
|Matches
|21
|Innings
|4
|overs
|8
|Runs
|72
|wickets
|3
|bestinning
|1/8
|bestmatch
|1/8
|Average
|24.00
|econ
|9.00
|Strike Rate
|16.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|26
|Innings
|21
|overs
|97.1
|Runs
|580
|wickets
|16
|bestinning
|4/30
|bestmatch
|4/30
|Average
|36.25
|econ
|5.96
|Strike Rate
|36.4
|4W
|1
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|3
|Innings
|2
|overs
|31
|Runs
|111
|wickets
|1
|bestinning
|1/59
|bestmatch
|1/59
|Average
|111.00
|econ
|3.58
|Strike Rate
|186.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0