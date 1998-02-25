                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Ali Imran

Ali Imran
NationalityPakistan
RoleBatsman
Born
Age24 years, 5 months, 27 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium
Matches21
Innings21
Not Out0
Runs608
High Score65
Average28.95
Strike Rate139.44
100s0
50s6
6s31
4s58
Matches26
Innings24
Not Out1
Runs790
High Score102
Average34.34
Strike Rate90.90
100s2
50s4
6s21
4s89
Matches3
Innings6
Not Out0
Runs55
High Score25
Average9.16
Strike Rate64.70
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s7
Matches21
Innings4
overs8
Runs72
wickets3
bestinning1/8
bestmatch1/8
Average24.00
econ9.00
Strike Rate16.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches26
Innings21
overs97.1
Runs580
wickets16
bestinning4/30
bestmatch4/30
Average36.25
econ5.96
Strike Rate36.4
4W1
5W0
10W0
Matches3
Innings2
overs31
Runs111
wickets1
bestinning1/59
bestmatch1/59
Average111.00
econ3.58
Strike Rate186.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
