Jonathan Merlo
|Nationality
|Australia
|Role
|All Rounder
|Born
|Age
|23 years, 8 months, 9 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium Fast
|Matches
|7
|Innings
|6
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|30
|High Score
|11
|Average
|6.00
|Strike Rate
|90.90
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|3
|Matches
|8
|Innings
|7
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|163
|High Score
|101
|Average
|27.16
|Strike Rate
|89.56
|100s
|1
|50s
|0
|6s
|2
|4s
|13
|Matches
|7
|Innings
|1
|overs
|2
|Runs
|21
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|10.50
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|8
|Innings
|8
|overs
|63.3
|Runs
|386
|wickets
|14
|bestinning
|5/71
|bestmatch
|5/71
|Average
|27.57
|econ
|6.07
|Strike Rate
|27.2
|4W
|0
|5W
|1
|10W
|0