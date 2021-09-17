                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Jonathan Merlo

Jonathan Merlo
NationalityAustralia
RoleAll Rounder
Born
Age23 years, 8 months, 9 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium Fast
Matches7
Innings6
Not Out1
Runs30
High Score11
Average6.00
Strike Rate90.90
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s3
Matches8
Innings7
Not Out1
Runs163
High Score101
Average27.16
Strike Rate89.56
100s1
50s0
6s2
4s13
Matches7
Innings1
overs2
Runs21
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ10.50
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches8
Innings8
overs63.3
Runs386
wickets14
bestinning5/71
bestmatch5/71
Average27.57
econ6.07
Strike Rate27.2
4W0
5W1
10W0
