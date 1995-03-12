                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Salman Irshad

Salman Irshad
NationalityPakistan
RoleAll Rounder
Born
Age27 years, 5 months, 12 days
Matches11
Innings11
Not Out0
Runs260
High Score0
Average28.88
Strike Rate16.60
100s0
50s0
6s1
4s0
Matches9
Innings9
Not Out0
Runs423
High Score0
Average52.87
Strike Rate52.20
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches11
Innings7
overs12
Runs16
wickets2
bestinning1/8
bestmatch1/8
Average2.66
econ9.75
Strike Rate94.11
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches9
Innings6
overs
Runs23
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average5.75
econ
Strike Rate69.69
4W0
5W0
10W0
