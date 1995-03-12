Salman Irshad
|Nationality
|Pakistan
|Role
|All Rounder
|Born
|Age
|27 years, 5 months, 12 days
|Matches
|11
|Innings
|11
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|260
|High Score
|0
|Average
|28.88
|Strike Rate
|16.60
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|1
|4s
|0
|Matches
|9
|Innings
|9
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|423
|High Score
|0
|Average
|52.87
|Strike Rate
|52.20
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|11
|Innings
|7
|overs
|12
|Runs
|16
|wickets
|2
|bestinning
|1/8
|bestmatch
|1/8
|Average
|2.66
|econ
|9.75
|Strike Rate
|94.11
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|9
|Innings
|6
|overs
|Runs
|23
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|5.75
|econ
|Strike Rate
|69.69
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0