Riley Meredith

Riley Meredith
NationalityAustralia
RoleBowlers
Born
Age26 years, 2 months, 3 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Fast
Matches1
Innings1
Not Out1
Runs0
High Score0
Average
Strike Rate
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches5
Innings0
Not Out0
Runs0
High Score0
Average
Strike Rate
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches55
Innings10
Not Out4
Runs23
High Score10
Average3.83
Strike Rate100.00
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s2
Matches24
Innings12
Not Out9
Runs18
High Score5
Average6.00
Strike Rate29.03
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches21
Innings27
Not Out18
Runs124
High Score20
Average13.77
Strike Rate29.59
100s0
50s0
6s1
4s15
Matches1
Innings1
overs5
Runs36
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ7.20
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches5
Innings5
overs18.5
Runs188
wickets8
bestinning3/48
bestmatch3/48
Average23.50
econ9.98
Strike Rate14.1
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches55
Innings55
overs197.5
Runs1659
wickets71
bestinning4/21
bestmatch4/21
Average23.36
econ8.38
Strike Rate16.7
4W1
5W0
10W0
Matches24
Innings24
overs205
Runs1081
wickets33
bestinning4/42
bestmatch4/42
Average32.75
econ5.27
Strike Rate37.2
4W1
5W0
10W0
Matches21
Innings35
overs551.2
Runs2001
wickets58
bestinning5/98
bestmatch5/98
Average34.50
econ3.62
Strike Rate57.0
4W2
5W1
10W0
