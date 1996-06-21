Riley Meredith
|Nationality
|Australia
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|Age
|26 years, 2 months, 3 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Fast
|Matches
|1
|Innings
|1
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|0
|High Score
|0
|Average
|Strike Rate
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|5
|Innings
|0
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|0
|High Score
|0
|Average
|Strike Rate
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|55
|Innings
|10
|Not Out
|4
|Runs
|23
|High Score
|10
|Average
|3.83
|Strike Rate
|100.00
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|2
|Matches
|24
|Innings
|12
|Not Out
|9
|Runs
|18
|High Score
|5
|Average
|6.00
|Strike Rate
|29.03
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|21
|Innings
|27
|Not Out
|18
|Runs
|124
|High Score
|20
|Average
|13.77
|Strike Rate
|29.59
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|1
|4s
|15
|Matches
|1
|Innings
|1
|overs
|5
|Runs
|36
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|7.20
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|5
|Innings
|5
|overs
|18.5
|Runs
|188
|wickets
|8
|bestinning
|3/48
|bestmatch
|3/48
|Average
|23.50
|econ
|9.98
|Strike Rate
|14.1
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|55
|Innings
|55
|overs
|197.5
|Runs
|1659
|wickets
|71
|bestinning
|4/21
|bestmatch
|4/21
|Average
|23.36
|econ
|8.38
|Strike Rate
|16.7
|4W
|1
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|24
|Innings
|24
|overs
|205
|Runs
|1081
|wickets
|33
|bestinning
|4/42
|bestmatch
|4/42
|Average
|32.75
|econ
|5.27
|Strike Rate
|37.2
|4W
|1
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|21
|Innings
|35
|overs
|551.2
|Runs
|2001
|wickets
|58
|bestinning
|5/98
|bestmatch
|5/98
|Average
|34.50
|econ
|3.62
|Strike Rate
|57.0
|4W
|2
|5W
|1
|10W
|0