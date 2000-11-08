                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.









|

















































































left
right

Kartik Tyagi

Kartik Tyagi
NationalityIndia
RoleBowlers
Born
Age21 years, 9 months, 16 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium Fast
Matches14
Innings5
Not Out3
Runs6
High Score2
Average3.00
Strike Rate60.00
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches7
Innings5
Not Out4
Runs20
High Score8
Average20.00
Strike Rate33.89
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s1
Matches2
Innings4
Not Out2
Runs14
High Score7
Average7.00
Strike Rate27.45
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s2
Matches14
Innings14
overs52.1
Runs491
wickets13
bestinning2/29
bestmatch2/29
Average37.76
econ9.41
Strike Rate24.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches7
Innings7
overs59
Runs335
wickets10
bestinning3/29
bestmatch3/29
Average33.50
econ5.67
Strike Rate35.4
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches2
Innings4
overs38
Runs106
wickets3
bestinning2/15
bestmatch3/40
Average35.33
econ2.78
Strike Rate76.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Find us elsewhere
facebooktwitterlinkedinyoutubeinstagram
                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.