Kartik Tyagi
|Nationality
|India
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|Age
|21 years, 9 months, 16 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium Fast
|Matches
|14
|Innings
|5
|Not Out
|3
|Runs
|6
|High Score
|2
|Average
|3.00
|Strike Rate
|60.00
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|7
|Innings
|5
|Not Out
|4
|Runs
|20
|High Score
|8
|Average
|20.00
|Strike Rate
|33.89
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|1
|Matches
|2
|Innings
|4
|Not Out
|2
|Runs
|14
|High Score
|7
|Average
|7.00
|Strike Rate
|27.45
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|2
|Matches
|14
|Innings
|14
|overs
|52.1
|Runs
|491
|wickets
|13
|bestinning
|2/29
|bestmatch
|2/29
|Average
|37.76
|econ
|9.41
|Strike Rate
|24.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|7
|Innings
|7
|overs
|59
|Runs
|335
|wickets
|10
|bestinning
|3/29
|bestmatch
|3/29
|Average
|33.50
|econ
|5.67
|Strike Rate
|35.4
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|2
|Innings
|4
|overs
|38
|Runs
|106
|wickets
|3
|bestinning
|2/15
|bestmatch
|3/40
|Average
|35.33
|econ
|2.78
|Strike Rate
|76.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0