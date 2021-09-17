Will Sutherland
|Nationality
|Australia
|Role
|All Rounder
|Born
|Age
|22 years, 9 months, 28 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Matches
|27
|Innings
|18
|Not Out
|4
|Runs
|104
|High Score
|20
|Average
|7.42
|Strike Rate
|96.29
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|5
|4s
|3
|Matches
|16
|Innings
|13
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|182
|High Score
|66
|Average
|14.00
|Strike Rate
|81.25
|100s
|0
|50s
|2
|6s
|7
|4s
|9
|Matches
|27
|Innings
|21
|overs
|50.3
|Runs
|473
|wickets
|13
|bestinning
|3/30
|bestmatch
|3/30
|Average
|36.38
|econ
|9.36
|Strike Rate
|23.3
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|16
|Innings
|16
|overs
|133.2
|Runs
|793
|wickets
|27
|bestinning
|5/45
|bestmatch
|5/45
|Average
|29.37
|econ
|5.94
|Strike Rate
|29.6
|4W
|1
|5W
|1
|10W
|0