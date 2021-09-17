                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.









|

















































































left
right

Will Sutherland

Will Sutherland
NationalityAustralia
RoleAll Rounder
Born
Age22 years, 9 months, 28 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Matches27
Innings18
Not Out4
Runs104
High Score20
Average7.42
Strike Rate96.29
100s0
50s0
6s5
4s3
Matches16
Innings13
Not Out0
Runs182
High Score66
Average14.00
Strike Rate81.25
100s0
50s2
6s7
4s9
Matches27
Innings21
overs50.3
Runs473
wickets13
bestinning3/30
bestmatch3/30
Average36.38
econ9.36
Strike Rate23.3
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches16
Innings16
overs133.2
Runs793
wickets27
bestinning5/45
bestmatch5/45
Average29.37
econ5.94
Strike Rate29.6
4W1
5W1
10W0
app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Find us elsewhere
facebooktwitterlinkedinyoutubeinstagram
                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.