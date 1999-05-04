                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Mahidul Islam Ankon

NationalityBangladesh
Role
Born
Age23 years, 3 months, 20 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Matches32
Innings28
Not Out5
Runs356
High Score44
Average15.47
Strike Rate117.49
100s0
50s0
6s19
4s17
Matches38
Innings33
Not Out4
Runs1222
High Score115
Average42.13
Strike Rate71.96
100s1
50s10
6s41
4s85
Matches8
Innings10
Not Out1
Runs198
High Score47
Average22.00
Strike Rate53.36
100s0
50s0
6s3
4s28
Matches32
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches38
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches8
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
