Mahidul Islam Ankon
|Nationality
|Bangladesh
|Role
|Born
|Age
|23 years, 3 months, 20 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Matches
|32
|Innings
|28
|Not Out
|5
|Runs
|356
|High Score
|44
|Average
|15.47
|Strike Rate
|117.49
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|19
|4s
|17
|Matches
|38
|Innings
|33
|Not Out
|4
|Runs
|1222
|High Score
|115
|Average
|42.13
|Strike Rate
|71.96
|100s
|1
|50s
|10
|6s
|41
|4s
|85
|Matches
|8
|Innings
|10
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|198
|High Score
|47
|Average
|22.00
|Strike Rate
|53.36
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|3
|4s
|28
|Matches
|32
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|38
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|8
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0