Utkarsh Singh

Utkarsh Singh
NationalityIndia
RoleAll Rounder
Born
Age24 years, 3 months, 17 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
Matches21
Innings13
Not Out3
Runs238
High Score49
Average23.80
Strike Rate127.27
100s0
50s0
6s5
4s27
Matches19
Innings16
Not Out1
Runs360
High Score100
Average24.00
Strike Rate72.87
100s1
50s1
6s8
4s36
Matches10
Innings17
Not Out1
Runs435
High Score114
Average27.18
Strike Rate40.88
100s1
50s2
6s1
4s47
Matches21
Innings18
overs54.1
Runs340
wickets19
bestinning3/7
bestmatch3/7
Average17.89
econ6.27
Strike Rate17.10
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches19
Innings18
overs87.5
Runs460
wickets18
bestinning4/34
bestmatch4/34
Average25.55
econ5.23
Strike Rate29.20
4W2
5W0
10W0
Matches10
Innings12
overs101
Runs345
wickets9
bestinning3/40
bestmatch3/40
Average38.33
econ3.41
Strike Rate67.3
4W0
5W0
10W0
