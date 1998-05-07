Utkarsh Singh
|Nationality
|India
|Role
|All Rounder
|Born
|Age
|24 years, 3 months, 17 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Matches
|21
|Innings
|13
|Not Out
|3
|Runs
|238
|High Score
|49
|Average
|23.80
|Strike Rate
|127.27
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|5
|4s
|27
|Matches
|19
|Innings
|16
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|360
|High Score
|100
|Average
|24.00
|Strike Rate
|72.87
|100s
|1
|50s
|1
|6s
|8
|4s
|36
|Matches
|10
|Innings
|17
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|435
|High Score
|114
|Average
|27.18
|Strike Rate
|40.88
|100s
|1
|50s
|2
|6s
|1
|4s
|47
|Matches
|21
|Innings
|18
|overs
|54.1
|Runs
|340
|wickets
|19
|bestinning
|3/7
|bestmatch
|3/7
|Average
|17.89
|econ
|6.27
|Strike Rate
|17.10
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|19
|Innings
|18
|overs
|87.5
|Runs
|460
|wickets
|18
|bestinning
|4/34
|bestmatch
|4/34
|Average
|25.55
|econ
|5.23
|Strike Rate
|29.20
|4W
|2
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|10
|Innings
|12
|overs
|101
|Runs
|345
|wickets
|9
|bestinning
|3/40
|bestmatch
|3/40
|Average
|38.33
|econ
|3.41
|Strike Rate
|67.3
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0