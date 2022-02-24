                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Mukesh Choudhary

Mukesh Choudhary
NationalityIndia
RoleBowlers
Born
Age
Matches19
Innings5
Not Out4
Runs19
High Score11
Average19.00
Strike Rate126.66
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s3
Matches12
Innings4
Not Out2
Runs16
High Score14
Average8.00
Strike Rate94.11
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s2
Matches13
Innings17
Not Out9
Runs111
High Score25
Average13.87
Strike Rate39.64
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s21
Matches19
Innings19
overs67.4
Runs601
wickets23
bestinning3/19
bestmatch3/19
Average26.13
econ8.88
Strike Rate17.6
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches12
Innings12
overs111.5
Runs644
wickets17
bestinning4/67
bestmatch4/67
Average37.88
econ5.75
Strike Rate39.4
4W1
5W0
10W0
Matches13
Innings23
overs395.1
Runs1271
wickets38
bestinning4/99
bestmatch6/70
Average33.44
econ3.21
Strike Rate62.3
4W1
5W0
10W0
