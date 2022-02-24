Mukesh Choudhary
|Nationality
|India
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|Age
|Matches
|19
|Innings
|5
|Not Out
|4
|Runs
|19
|High Score
|11
|Average
|19.00
|Strike Rate
|126.66
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|3
|Matches
|12
|Innings
|4
|Not Out
|2
|Runs
|16
|High Score
|14
|Average
|8.00
|Strike Rate
|94.11
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|2
|Matches
|13
|Innings
|17
|Not Out
|9
|Runs
|111
|High Score
|25
|Average
|13.87
|Strike Rate
|39.64
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|21
|Matches
|19
|Innings
|19
|overs
|67.4
|Runs
|601
|wickets
|23
|bestinning
|3/19
|bestmatch
|3/19
|Average
|26.13
|econ
|8.88
|Strike Rate
|17.6
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|12
|Innings
|12
|overs
|111.5
|Runs
|644
|wickets
|17
|bestinning
|4/67
|bestmatch
|4/67
|Average
|37.88
|econ
|5.75
|Strike Rate
|39.4
|4W
|1
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|13
|Innings
|23
|overs
|395.1
|Runs
|1271
|wickets
|38
|bestinning
|4/99
|bestmatch
|6/70
|Average
|33.44
|econ
|3.21
|Strike Rate
|62.3
|4W
|1
|5W
|0
|10W
|0