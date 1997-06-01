Josh Philippe
|Nationality
|Australia
|Role
|Born
|Age
|25 years, 2 months, 23 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Matches
|3
|Innings
|3
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|65
|High Score
|39
|Average
|21.66
|Strike Rate
|73.03
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|2
|4s
|8
|Matches
|10
|Innings
|10
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|138
|High Score
|45
|Average
|13.80
|Strike Rate
|109.52
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|5
|4s
|8
|Matches
|63
|Innings
|63
|Not Out
|9
|Runs
|1522
|High Score
|95
|Average
|28.18
|Strike Rate
|135.89
|100s
|0
|50s
|10
|6s
|43
|4s
|148
|Matches
|18
|Innings
|18
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|529
|High Score
|65
|Average
|29.38
|Strike Rate
|101.14
|100s
|0
|50s
|5
|6s
|14
|4s
|67
|Matches
|19
|Innings
|36
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|988
|High Score
|104
|Average
|28.22
|Strike Rate
|60.31
|100s
|1
|50s
|7
|6s
|4
|4s
|142
|Matches
|3
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|10
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|63
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|18
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|19
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0